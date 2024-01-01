Ready to excel in your new role? Start planning your success with ClickUp's template today!

Congratulations on your new role as a digital designer! Starting a new job can be exciting but overwhelming. Luckily, with a well-crafted 30-60-90 Day Plan for Digital Designers, you can set yourself up for success in your new position. Here's a comprehensive guide for both you and your hiring manager to make the most of this plan:

1. Understand the Expectations

For the new employee: Take the time to review the job description and understand the key responsibilities and expectations for your role. Knowing what is expected of you will help you tailor your 30-60-90 Day Plan to align with these expectations. For the hiring manager: Clearly communicate the goals and objectives you have for the digital designer in this role.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear expectations and align on goals from day one.

2. Research and Plan

For the new employee: Dive deep into the company's brand, design style, and any ongoing projects. Understanding the company's aesthetic and design principles will help you create relevant and impactful designs. For the hiring manager: Provide access to necessary resources, tools, and team members to support the digital designer in their research phase.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to compile research findings and create a detailed plan.

3. Set Short-Term Goals

For the new employee: Outline specific, achievable goals for the first 30 days that will help you get acclimated to your new role. These goals could include understanding internal processes, meeting key team members, and completing initial design projects. For the hiring manager: Review and provide feedback on the goals set by the digital designer and offer support where needed.

Utilize Gantt Chart in ClickUp to visually map out short-term goals and set timelines.

4. Establish Mid-Term Milestones

For the new employee: Plan milestones for days 31-60 that focus on honing your design skills, contributing to ongoing projects, and proposing innovative ideas. For the hiring manager: Schedule regular check-ins to monitor progress, offer guidance, and provide feedback on the digital designer's work.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to track progress and celebrate achievements.

5. Develop Long-Term Strategies

For the new employee: Strategize long-term goals for days 61-90 that involve taking on more complex projects, collaborating with cross-functional teams, and proposing design enhancements. For the hiring manager: Provide opportunities for the digital designer to showcase their skills, take on leadership roles, and contribute to strategic initiatives.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline workflows and ensure tasks are completed efficiently.

6. Evaluate and Adjust

For both the new employee and the hiring manager: At the end of each 30-day period, evaluate the progress made, identify areas for improvement, and adjust future goals accordingly. Regular feedback sessions will help align expectations and ensure continuous growth and development.

Use Workload View in ClickUp to assess workloads, prioritize tasks, and make necessary adjustments for optimal performance.

By following these steps, both the digital designer and the hiring manager can work together seamlessly to achieve success and make the most of the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Good luck on this exciting new journey!