Congratulations on your new role as a Medical Physicist! Transitioning into a new position can be challenging, but with the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Medical Physicists template in ClickUp, you can hit the ground running. Here are four steps to help both you and your hiring manager navigate the first three months:

1. Alignment on Expectations

For the Hiring Manager:

Before your new Medical Physicist begins, it's crucial to align on expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Clearly outline key responsibilities, projects, and goals you expect the new hire to achieve. This will provide a roadmap for success and ensure everyone is on the same page from the start.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress throughout the onboarding process.

For the Employee:

Reach out to your hiring manager to discuss their expectations for your first 30, 60, and 90 days in the role. Understanding what is expected of you will help you prioritize tasks and focus on what matters most. This alignment will set you up for success in your new position.

2. Establish Learning Goals

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage your new Medical Physicist to establish learning goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Whether it's familiarizing themselves with specific equipment or software, setting these goals will help them acclimate to their new role quickly and efficiently.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to create a learning roadmap with milestones for your new hire.

For the Employee:

Take the initiative to outline your learning goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Identify areas where you want to grow your skills and knowledge, and communicate these goals to your hiring manager. This proactive approach will demonstrate your commitment to personal and professional development.

3. Project Planning

For the Hiring Manager:

Collaborate with your Medical Physicist to develop a project plan for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Break down key projects into manageable tasks with deadlines to ensure a smooth transition and successful outcomes.

Use the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to create a visual timeline of projects and tasks for easy tracking and management.

For the Employee:

Work with your hiring manager to create a detailed project plan that outlines the tasks you will be working on during your first 30, 60, and 90 days. Having a structured plan in place will help you stay organized and focused on your priorities.

4. Regular Check-ins and Feedback

For the Hiring Manager:

Schedule regular check-in meetings with your new Medical Physicist to provide feedback, address any challenges, and offer support. These touchpoints are essential for monitoring progress, addressing concerns, and keeping communication channels open.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to remind you of scheduled check-ins and ensure consistent feedback loops.

For the Employee:

Proactively seek feedback from your hiring manager during your first 30, 60, and 90 days. Use these check-in meetings to discuss your progress, ask questions, and address any areas where you may need additional support. Embrace feedback as an opportunity for growth and improvement in your new role.

By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's features, both you and your hiring manager can navigate the onboarding process smoothly and set the stage for a successful tenure as a Medical Physicist. Welcome aboard!