30-60-90 Day Plan For Detention Deputies

Starting a new role as a detention deputy can be both exciting and challenging. This template serves as a bridge between you and your hiring manager, outlining goals and objectives for your first three months in the correctional facility.

Here are 5 steps designed to help both the hiring manager and the new employee navigate the initial stages of the role seamlessly:

1. Align Expectations

For both the hiring manager and the new Detention Deputy, it's crucial to align expectations right from the start. Clearly define the objectives, goals, and responsibilities for each phase of the plan. This will ensure both parties are on the same page and working towards a common goal.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Learn the Ropes

As a new Detention Deputy, take the first 30 days to immerse yourself in the role. Familiarize yourself with the facility, understand the daily routines, and get to know your colleagues and superiors. For the hiring manager, provide the necessary resources and support to facilitate a smooth onboarding process.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to create tasks for the employee to learn about the facility and for the manager to provide necessary resources.

3. Dive Deeper

In the next 30 days, focus on deepening your understanding of detention procedures, emergency protocols, and inmate management. For the hiring manager, schedule regular check-ins to assess progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges that may arise.

Utilize recurring tasks in ClickUp for regular check-ins and milestone tracking.

4. Take the Lead

By the 90-day mark, aim to take on more responsibilities and demonstrate your ability to lead in challenging situations. For the hiring manager, empower the Detention Deputy to make decisions, while still providing guidance and support as needed.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline task assignments and approvals for the new leader.

5. Reflect and Plan Ahead

At the end of the 90-day period, both the hiring manager and the Detention Deputy should reflect on achievements, areas for improvement, and set new goals for the future. Celebrate successes and use insights gained to create a plan for continued growth and development.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track progress, identify areas for improvement, and set new goals for the next phase.

By following these 5 steps, both the hiring manager and the new Detention Deputy can work together effectively to ensure a successful transition and long-term success in the role.