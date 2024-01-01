30-60-90 Day Plan For Job Recruiters

Empower your new recruits and hiring managers to hit the ground running with ClickUp's comprehensive template today!

Stepping into a new role as a job recruiter can be both exciting and daunting. To ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success, follow these five steps outlined in the 30-60-90 Day Plan in ClickUp:

1. Dive into the job description

For the hiring manager: Provide the new recruiter with a detailed overview of the job description, including key responsibilities, expectations, and performance metrics. This will help them understand their role and align their efforts with the team's goals.

For the job recruiter: Familiarize yourself with the job description provided by the hiring manager. Use Docs in ClickUp to store and reference the job description easily.

2. Build relationships

For the hiring manager: Introduce the new recruiter to the team members, stakeholders, and other departments they will be working with. Encourage open communication and collaboration to foster a supportive work environment.

For the job recruiter: Take the initiative to reach out to team members, schedule virtual coffee chats, and learn about their roles and projects. Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize team structures and relationships.

3. Set short-term goals

For the hiring manager: Collaborate with the new recruiter to establish clear, achievable goals for the first 30 days. These goals should align with the team's objectives and help the recruiter make an immediate impact.

For the job recruiter: Work with the hiring manager to define specific goals for your first month on the job. Use Goals in ClickUp to set measurable targets and track your progress.

4. Learn the tools and systems

For the hiring manager: Provide training on the tools, software, and systems used in the recruiting process. Ensure the new recruiter is comfortable navigating applicant tracking systems, communication platforms, and databases.

For the job recruiter: Take the time to familiarize yourself with the recruiting tools and systems mentioned by the hiring manager. Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to create a timeline for training sessions and skill development.

5. Seek feedback and adapt

For the hiring manager: Schedule regular check-ins with the new recruiter to provide feedback, address any challenges, and offer support. Encourage a growth mindset and open communication to foster continuous improvement.

For the job recruiter: Be proactive in seeking feedback from the hiring manager and colleagues. Use recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule feedback sessions and adjust your approach based on the input received.