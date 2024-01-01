Ready to make your mark in the accounting world? Let ClickUp's template guide you to success!

Embarking on a new accounting role can be both exciting and overwhelming. By using the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Accountants template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and new employee can ensure a smooth and successful transition. Here are four steps to guide you through the process:

1. Collaborate on Initial Goals

As the hiring manager, it's crucial to sit down with the new employee to establish clear objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss key responsibilities, projects, and skills that the employee should focus on to align with the company's goals and expectations.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to outline and assign specific tasks for each milestone, ensuring transparency and alignment between both parties.

2. Set Up Training and Onboarding

For the new employee, the first 30 days will likely involve intensive training and onboarding. As the hiring manager, ensure that the necessary resources, training materials, and introductions to team members are provided to facilitate a smooth transition into the role.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to create a structured onboarding process, with columns for training modules, team introductions, and initial tasks to be completed.

3. Focus on Deliverables and Milestones

In the following 60 days, the new employee should start taking on more responsibilities and delivering tangible results. Encourage the employee to actively engage in projects, seek feedback, and showcase their skills to add value to the team and the organization.

Use the Milestones feature in ClickUp to track and celebrate key achievements and deliverables reached by the new employee during this period.

4. Evaluate Progress and Plan for the Future

As the 90-day mark approaches, it's important for both parties to reflect on the progress made so far. The hiring manager should conduct a performance review, provide constructive feedback, and discuss future goals and development opportunities with the employee.

Leverage the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize the employee's progress, review completed tasks, and plan for future objectives and career growth within the organization.

By following these steps and utilizing ClickUp's features effectively, the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Accountants can serve as a valuable tool for a successful onboarding experience and professional development.