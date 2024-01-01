30-60-90 Day Plan For Cartographers and Photogrammetrists

Get ready to thrive in your new role with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

Starting a new role as a cartographer or photogrammetrist can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can hit the ground running and set yourself up for success from day one. This template is designed for both the hiring manager and the employee, providing a clear roadmap for personal and professional growth within specific timeframes.

Hiring managers and employees can collaborate seamlessly to set goals, track progress, and ensure successful project completion within specified timeframes.

Congratulations on your new role as a Cartographer or Photogrammetrist! To ensure a successful start, follow these 6 steps using the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp. This plan will help you showcase your skills and meet the expectations of your new position.

1. Understand the Expectations

Employees: Start by reviewing the plan to understand what's expected of you in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will give you a clear roadmap of what goals and tasks you need to achieve.Hiring Managers: Use the plan as a guide to set clear expectations for your new employee. Outline specific objectives and milestones for each phase of the plan.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Learn the Systems and Tools

Employees: Familiarize yourself with the tools and software used in the company for cartography and photogrammetry. This will help you hit the ground running and be productive from day one.Hiring Managers: Ensure that the necessary training and resources are available for the employee to quickly learn and adapt to the tools used in the role.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to track progress and tasks related to learning new systems and tools.

3. Establish Relationships

Employees: Start building relationships with your team members, supervisors, and other relevant departments. Networking and collaboration are key to success in any role.Hiring Managers: Introduce the new employee to the team and assign a mentor or buddy to facilitate a smooth onboarding process.

Leverage Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for networking meetings and introductions.

4. Set Milestones

Employees: Break down your goals into smaller milestones for each phase of the plan. This will help you stay on track and measure your progress effectively.Hiring Managers: Monitor the employee's progress by reviewing the completion of milestones and provide feedback and support as needed.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to track and achieve smaller goals within the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

5. Review and Adjust

Employees: Regularly review your progress and adjust your plan as needed based on feedback and changing priorities. Flexibility is key to adapting to the dynamic nature of the role.Hiring Managers: Schedule check-ins to review the employee's progress, provide feedback, and make any necessary adjustments to the plan to ensure success.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins and reviews.

6. Celebrate Achievements

Employees: Celebrate your achievements and milestones reached in the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Acknowledge your progress and use it as motivation to continue excelling in your role.Hiring Managers: Recognize and appreciate the employee's accomplishments during the onboarding process. Encouragement boosts morale and motivates the employee to keep up the good work.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visually showcase the progress and achievements made during the 30-60-90 Day Plan.