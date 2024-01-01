Empower yourself to hit the ground running and make a lasting impact with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today!

By using this template, you'll be able to:

Welcome aboard, Environmental Law Professors! Setting yourself up for success in your new role is key—for both you and your hiring manager. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Environmental Law Professors is here to guide you every step of the way.

Starting a new role as an environmental law professor can be exciting but overwhelming. The 30-60-90 Day Plan template for Environmental Law Professors helps both the hiring manager and employee by:

Here are the main elements of this template:

Congratulations on your new role as an Environmental Law Professor! To make a smooth transition and set yourself up for success, follow these steps outlined in the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Environmental Law Professors:

1. Engage with the Department

For the Hiring Manager:

As the hiring manager, welcome the new Environmental Law Professor warmly. Introduce them to the department, key team members, and provide an overview of the current projects and initiatives. Encourage open communication and ensure they feel supported as they embark on this new journey.

For the New Environmental Law Professor:

Take this time to familiarize yourself with the department's structure, ongoing projects, and key stakeholders. Schedule introductory meetings with team members to understand their roles, expertise, and how you can collaborate effectively.

2. Review Course Materials

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide access to course materials, syllabi, and any resources necessary for teaching environmental law courses. Offer guidance on the curriculum, teaching methodologies, and expected learning outcomes.

For the New Environmental Law Professor:

Dive into the course materials provided by the department. Review syllabi, textbooks, and lecture notes to gain a comprehensive understanding of the topics to be covered. Identify areas for improvement or updates based on your expertise.

3. Develop Teaching Strategies

For the Hiring Manager:

Support the new professor in developing innovative teaching strategies, incorporating real-world examples, case studies, and interactive learning experiences. Encourage creativity and adaptability in the classroom.

For the New Environmental Law Professor:

Start creating lesson plans, assignments, and assessments for the upcoming courses. Explore different teaching methods, such as group discussions, simulations, or guest lectures, to enhance student engagement and comprehension.

4. Establish Research Goals

For the Hiring Manager:

Discuss research expectations, funding opportunities, and potential collaborations within the department or with external partners. Provide guidance on publishing standards and opportunities for presenting research findings.

For the New Environmental Law Professor:

Identify research topics of interest within the field of environmental law. Set short-term goals for literature review, data collection, and initial analysis. Begin outlining potential research projects for publication or presentation.

5. Evaluate Progress and Seek Feedback

For the Hiring Manager:

Schedule regular check-ins with the new professor to assess progress, address any challenges, and provide feedback on performance. Offer mentorship and guidance to support their professional development.

For the New Environmental Law Professor:

Reflect on your achievements and challenges during the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Seek feedback from students, colleagues, and supervisors to continuously improve your teaching and research practices. Stay open to feedback and be proactive in implementing suggestions for growth.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Environmental Law Professor can work together to ensure a successful onboarding experience and a productive start to the academic journey. Good luck!