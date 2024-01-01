Hiring managers can seamlessly track your progress and support your growth every step of the way. Get started today and pave the way for a successful journey ahead!

Absolutely, let's dive into how to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Library Assistants to ensure a successful onboarding process for both the hiring manager and the new employee:

1. Collaborate on Expectations and Goals

Both the hiring manager and the new library assistant should sit down together to discuss and align on the expectations and goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This step sets the foundation for a clear understanding of what needs to be achieved and how success will be measured.

Use a shared Doc in ClickUp to outline and document the agreed-upon expectations and goals for each milestone.

2. Dive into Training and Orientation

During the first 30 days, the focus should be on thorough training and orientation to the library's systems, processes, and culture. The new employee should familiarize themselves with the library's layout, cataloging system, and any software used for inventory management.

Utilize the Tasks feature in ClickUp to create a training schedule with specific tasks for the new employee to complete during the first month.

3. Engage in Practical Application

As the new library assistant moves into the second month, encourage them to apply what they've learned by taking on more responsibilities. This could include assisting patrons, organizing book displays, or leading a storytime session.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to track the progress of practical application tasks and provide feedback on performance.

4. Implement Process Improvements

By the third month, the library assistant should start identifying areas for process improvements and efficiencies. This could involve suggesting new cataloging techniques, optimizing shelving layouts, or proposing new event ideas to increase community engagement.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set specific targets for process improvements and track the assistant's contributions towards achieving them.

5. Seek Feedback and Evaluation

Both the hiring manager and the library assistant should regularly seek feedback and conduct evaluations throughout the 90-day period. This open communication ensures that any issues can be addressed promptly, and successes can be celebrated.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to schedule regular feedback sessions and evaluations to keep the communication channels open and transparent.

6. Reflect and Plan for the Future

At the end of the 90-day period, reflect on the accomplishments and challenges faced during the onboarding process. Discuss future growth opportunities, additional training needs, and career development paths for the library assistant.

Use the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp to visually map out the next steps and career progression opportunities for the assistant within the library organization.