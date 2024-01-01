Get ready to crush your targets and elevate your sales game with ClickUp's comprehensive template today! 🚀

Starting a new job can be both thrilling and daunting, especially in the fast-paced world of sales. Sales managers, imagine setting clear goals and driving leads to boost your team's performance! Brick washer reps, envision establishing strong client relationships and smashing your sales targets!

Exciting times ahead for both hiring managers and new team members diving into the world of brick washers! The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Brick Washers template is your secret weapon for success, offering a roadmap to hit the ground running and achieve outstanding results. Here's why this plan is a game-changer for everyone involved:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Share Expectations

Start by setting clear expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days with the new employee. Clearly outline the key responsibilities, goals, and milestones that are expected to be achieved in each time frame. This will help align both parties on what success looks like.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to document and share these expectations with the new employee.

2. Provide Necessary Resources

Ensure that the new employee has all the tools, training materials, and access to systems needed to hit the ground running. Setting them up for success from day one will help them integrate smoothly into their new role.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to create a task board for onboarding resources and training materials.

3. Schedule Regular Check-ins

Plan weekly or bi-weekly check-in meetings with the new employee to discuss progress, address any challenges, and provide feedback. These touchpoints are crucial for keeping the employee on track and ensuring any issues are promptly addressed.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage these check-in meetings efficiently.

For the Employee:

4. Understand the Goals

Review the 30-60-90 Day Plan provided by the hiring manager and make sure you have a clear understanding of the goals and expectations for each phase. Take note of key deliverables and milestones that need to be achieved.

Use the Tasks feature in ClickUp to break down these goals into actionable tasks and subtasks for better organization.

5. Prioritize and Plan

Prioritize tasks based on the urgency and importance of each goal. Create a detailed plan for each phase, outlining the steps you will take to achieve the set objectives. This will help you stay focused and organized throughout the onboarding process.

Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visually map out your tasks and deadlines for each phase of the plan.

6. Seek Feedback

Don't hesitate to ask questions, seek feedback, and clarify expectations with your manager along the way. Actively seeking guidance and feedback will demonstrate your commitment to success and help you make any necessary adjustments to stay on track.

Use the Automations feature in ClickUp to set up reminders for seeking feedback and following up on action items throughout the plan.