30-60-90 Day Plan For Conservation Technicians

Congratulations on your new role as a Conservation Technician! This 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp will help you hit the ground running and impress your hiring manager. Let's dive into the steps for a successful start:

1. Understand the job role

For the employee: Take the time to thoroughly understand the responsibilities and expectations of your new position. Review the job description, talk to your manager, and clarify any doubts you may have.

For the hiring manager: Provide clear guidance on the job role, including specific projects, objectives, and key performance indicators you expect the Conservation Technician to achieve in the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives and align on expectations.

2. Learn the organization’s processes and tools

For the employee: Familiarize yourself with the tools and processes used within the organization. This includes any software, databases, or equipment you will be working with.

For the hiring manager: Ensure the new employee has access to all necessary tools, software licenses, and training materials to quickly get up to speed.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to automate onboarding processes and streamline access to tools.

3. Establish relationships

For the employee: Take the initiative to introduce yourself to team members, stakeholders, and other departments. Building relationships early on can help you understand the dynamics of the organization better.

For the hiring manager: Facilitate introductions and encourage team collaboration to help the new Conservation Technician integrate smoothly.

Leverage the Board view in ClickUp to visualize team structures and foster collaboration.

4. Set SMART goals

For the employee: Work with your hiring manager to establish specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound goals for your first 30, 60, and 90 days. These goals will guide your progress and success in the role.

For the hiring manager: Provide guidance on setting SMART goals aligned with the team's objectives and the Conservation Technician's role.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule milestone reviews and track progress against set goals.

5. Execute and track progress

For the employee: Start working on your assigned tasks and projects, focusing on achieving the goals set for each phase. Keep track of your progress and seek feedback regularly.

For the hiring manager: Offer support, feedback, and guidance throughout the 30-60-90 day period to help the Conservation Technician succeed in their role.

Track progress and milestones using the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp.

6. Evaluate and adjust

For both the employee and hiring manager: At the end of each phase (30, 60, 90 days), evaluate the progress made, accomplishments, challenges faced, and areas for improvement. Adjust goals and strategies as needed to ensure continued success in the role.

Review performance metrics in ClickUp Dashboards to gain insights and make data-driven decisions for the next phase.

By following these steps in ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, both the Conservation Technician and the hiring manager can collaborate effectively to achieve success in the new role. Good luck!