The ClickUp way

Managing operations is chaotic, let's fix it

Disconnected tools and processes slow operations and increase risk. ClickUp unites your processes, projects, and collaboration—enabling your operations to run smoothly 24/7.

The old way

  • Workflows scattered across disconnected tools
  • Slow approvals delaying execution
  • Unclear ownership, priorities, and risks
  • Inefficient processes and teamwork

The ClickUp way

  • Processes, docs, and chat unified in one platform
  • Automations for project updates and workflows
  • AI-powered insights for clear priorities and risks
  • Real-time collaboration for faster execution

ClickUp AI

The world’s most complete AI for operations teams

Meet the first AI that works across your entire operations cycle, helping you eliminate manual work, predict bottlenecks, and optimize every process.

AI Work Platform

Eliminates bottlenecks

Automatically manage workflows and identify risks to keep your operations on track with no missed details.

Chat Agents

Turns conversations into action

Generate key takeaways from chat discussions and live meetings, with clear next steps for everyone.

Connected Brain

Finds everything instantly

AI-powered search retrieves SOPs, reports, and process updates with intelligent insights across ClickUp and connected apps.

Cross-functional collaboration

Keep your teams aligned and moving fast

ClickUp aligns every process, request, and conversation—meaning your teams work in perfect sync with trackable outcomes and without delays.

Docs and wikis to centralize SOPs

Keep guidelines, operational processes, and docs organized in one accessible location so everyone stays on the same page.

Docs 530x365 Bordered

Forms that standardize intake workflows

Capture requests and feedback instantly with customizable forms that automatically kick off the right workflow.

Forms 530x365 Bordered

Chat that captures ideas and actions

Chat and work in the same place, turn conversations into trackable tasks, tag team members, and more.

Chat 530x365 Bordered

Automations that move workflows forward

Automatically route requests, update statuses, and 100+ actions with customizable automations.

Automations 530x365 Bordered

Workflow and resource management

Optimize your team resources and execute with efficiency

Balance workloads, manage budgets, and track every process with visual workflows that adapt to your team and operational needs.

Workload view to optimize resources

Redistribute work instantly and prevent burnout with dynamic team resource tracking.

Workload 530x365 Bordered

Table view for tracking costs and details

Monitor expenses and financial metrics with AI-powered Custom Fields and automated calculations.

Table view 530x365 Bordered

15+ views to work your way

Manage your workflow with List, Kanban, Calendar, and over 15 customizable views that can be tailored for any process.

Board view 530x365 Bordered

Time tracking for operational efficiency

Log task hours and monitor productivity to always know where to balance team time.

Timesheets Sales 530x365 Bordered

Tracking and insights

Act on operational data for smarter decisions and processes

Gain full visibility into performance, risks, and opportunities—so you can maximize every process output toward your operational goals.

Dashboards to forecast and flag risks

Visualize operational metrics, team progress, and identify bottlenecks with Dashboards that can be customized with 50+ widgets.

Dashboards 530x365 Bordered

AI Notetaker captures calls and follow-up

Automatically summarize calls within ClickUp, Zoom, or Teams—with documented action items and clear next steps for your team.

AI Notetaker 530x365 Bordered

Connected Search for instant data retrieval

Locate any process, task, or file from ClickUp or your connected apps with contextual insights surfaced for any question.

Connected search 530x365 Bordered

Gantt charts for dependencies and milestones

Drag-and-drop task dependencies and milestones on visual Gantt charts so your projects stay on track.

Gantt view 530x365 Bordered

Integrations

ClickUp makes your favorite tools better

Turn your disconnected tools into a unified powerhouse with 1,000+ integrations, keeping your operations stack centralized without having to switch between tools.

Slack

Create and manage ClickUp tasks from within your Slack conversations.

Google Drive

Manage and attach Google Drive files to your ClickUp tasks.

Chrome

Create ClickUp tasks, take screenshots, and bookmark websites from Chrome.

GitHub

Create GitHub branches and pull requests directly within ClickUp.

MS Teams

Manage ClickUp tasks seamlessly through your MS Teams account.

Zapier

Connect and automate your ClickUp with thousands of apps via Zapier.

Outlook

Convert Outlook emails into actionable ClickUp tasks effortlessly.

Hubspot

Streamline workflows and enhance collaboration in ClickUp with Hubspot.

Dropbox

Manage and attach Dropbox files to your ClickUp tasks.

Figma

Embed Figma prototypes into ClickUp for interactive task visuals.

OneDrive

Manage and attach OneDrive files to your ClickUp tasks.

Gmail

Convert Gmail emails into ClickUp tasks with a few clicks.

Templates

Get started fast with templates built for operations teams

Set up your workflows in minutes with customizable templates for process tracking, approval workflows, and resource planning.

Project Chart Doc view w fill.png

Project Charter Template

OKRs List view w fill.png

OKRs Template

ClickUp SOP Template

SOP Template

ClickUp

Join 3 million teams building the future with ClickUp

Ditch disconnected tools. Unify your operations, automate processes, and drive faster, smarter decisions—all in one platform.

