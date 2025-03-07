AI-powered IT management
Manage IT projects, service requests, and governance in one place—all connected by AI. ClickUp makes it easy to streamline workflows and compliance so your IT operations run with speed and precision.
The ClickUp way
Legacy tools create bottlenecks, delays, and compliance risks. ClickUp centralizes your IT workflows, governance, and reporting so teams move from reactive to proactive.
ClickUp AI
Meet the first AI that connects every IT process, so you can automate execution, surface insights, and optimize resources in real time.
Automate project intake, approvals, and resource allocation—so IT teams focus on execution, not admin work.
Convert IT requests, project updates, and security reviews into structured tasks—every conversation moves work forward.
Retrieve policies, project updates, and system reports instantly—while AI detects compliance gaps and potential bottlenecks.
IT workflows and service requests
Reduce bottlenecks and keep IT operations running smoothly with service request tracking, automated workflows, and centralized documentation.
Standardize intake for IT issues, service requests, and incident reporting—automatically routing them to the right workflows.
Reduce manual handoffs with automation rules that update statuses, assign teams, and escalate urgent tickets.
Monitor IT tickets and service workflows across List, Board, Calendar, and more—customizable for any database or project type.
Set granular permissions for external collaborators and internal teams.
Automatically summarize service calls, capture key issues, and document actions linked to tasks—so next steps are always clear.
IT project and resource management
Manage IT roadmaps, allocate resources, and track milestones—ensuring your IT initiatives stay on track.
Monitor timelines, budgets, and resources with real-time Dashboards and 50+ customizable widgets.
Visualize dependencies, milestones, and critical paths in one view.
Balance IT workloads and track team capacity to prevent burnout and maximize resolutions.
Log hours, track budgets, and optimize spending with built-in reports.
Identify bottlenecks, predict delays, and receive proactive recommendations to stay on track.
IT governance and compliance
Centralize governance, automate approvals, and ensure compliance with built-in audit trails.
Store and manage security policies, SOPs, and compliance Docs in one place.
Receive real-time alerts for security risks and compliance updates, then tag your team for immediate follow up.
Set granular permissions for external collaborators and internal teams.
Locate policies, tasks, and security reports across ClickUp and connected apps.
Standardize change management, incident tracking, and governance with custom templates.
Integrations
ClickUp connects your IT tech stack with 1,000+ integrations, including Jira, ServiceNow, Azure DevOps, Microsoft 365 and more—turning your tech stack into a unified powerhouse without ever needing to switch tools.
Create and manage ClickUp tasks from within your Slack conversations.
Manage and attach Google Drive files to your ClickUp tasks.
Create ClickUp tasks, take screenshots, and bookmark websites from Chrome.
Create GitHub branches and pull requests directly within ClickUp.
Manage ClickUp tasks seamlessly through your MS Teams account.
Connect and automate your ClickUp with thousands of apps via Zapier.
Convert Outlook emails into actionable ClickUp tasks effortlessly.
Streamline workflows and enhance collaboration in ClickUp with Hubspot.
Manage and attach Dropbox files to your ClickUp tasks.
Embed Figma prototypes into ClickUp for interactive task visuals.
Manage and attach OneDrive files to your ClickUp tasks.
Convert Gmail emails into ClickUp tasks with a few clicks.
Unify IT operations, automate processes, and keep projects on track—all in one platform.