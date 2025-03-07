AI-powered IT management

The ClickUp way

IT programs and service requests are scattered, let's fix it

Legacy tools create bottlenecks, delays, and compliance risks. ClickUp centralizes your IT workflows, governance, and reporting so teams move from reactive to proactive.

The old way

  • Scattered project data across multiple tools
  • Slow and manual approvals delay decisions
  • Limited visibility into risks and compliance
  • Siloed docs lead to outdated policies

The ClickUp way

  • IT projects, docs, and tasks in one place
  • Automated approvals instantly route tasks to teams
  • Live risk tracking detects bottlenecks and compliance gaps
  • AI-powered Docs keep policies updated and easy to find

ClickUp AI

The world’s most complete AI
for managing IT operations

Meet the first AI that connects every IT process, so you can automate execution, surface insights, and optimize resources in real time.

AI Work Platform

AI streamlines IT workflows

Automate project intake, approvals, and resource allocation—so IT teams focus on execution, not admin work.

Chat Agents

Turns discussions into actions

Convert IT requests, project updates, and security reviews into structured tasks—every conversation moves work forward.

connected brain

Finds anything and flags risks

Retrieve policies, project updates, and system reports instantly—while AI detects compliance gaps and potential bottlenecks.

IT workflows and service requests

Manage IT workflows and service requests in one place

Reduce bottlenecks and keep IT operations running smoothly with service request tracking, automated workflows, and centralized documentation.

Forms to standardize IT service requests

Standardize intake for IT issues, service requests, and incident reporting—automatically routing them to the right workflows.

Forms 530x365 Bordered IT-PMO

Automated workflows resolve requests faster

Reduce manual handoffs with automation rules that update statuses, assign teams, and escalate urgent tickets.

Automations 530x365 Bordered

15+ views to track requests and projects

Monitor IT tickets and service workflows across List, Board, Calendar, and more—customizable for any database or project type.

Board view 530x365 Bordered IT-PMO

Role-based access and guest permissions

Set granular permissions for external collaborators and internal teams.

AI Notetaker captures calls and incident reports

Automatically summarize service calls, capture key issues, and document actions linked to tasks—so next steps are always clear.

AI Notetaker 530x365 Bordered IT-PMO

IT project and resource management

Deliver projects on time and maximize team resources

Manage IT roadmaps, allocate resources, and track milestones—ensuring your IT initiatives stay on track.

Dashboards track IT portfolio performance

Monitor timelines, budgets, and resources with real-time Dashboards and 50+ customizable widgets.

Dashboards 530x365 Bordered

Gantt charts & timelines for IT roadmaps

Visualize dependencies, milestones, and critical paths in one view.

Gantt view 530x365 Bordered IT-PMO

Workload view optimizes resource planning

Balance IT workloads and track team capacity to prevent burnout and maximize resolutions.

Workload 530x365 Bordered

Time tracking and cost reporting

Log hours, track budgets, and optimize spending with built-in reports.

Timesheets 530x365 Bordered IT-PMO

AI project updates for proactive updates and risks

Identify bottlenecks, predict delays, and receive proactive recommendations to stay on track.

AI Project Update 530x365 Bordered IT-PMO

IT governance and compliance

Maintain security, compliance, and operational control

Centralize governance, automate approvals, and ensure compliance with built-in audit trails.

Docs for IT security & compliance

Store and manage security policies, SOPs, and compliance Docs in one place.

Docs 530x365 Bordered IT-PMO

Notifications for proactive risk management

Receive real-time alerts for security risks and compliance updates, then tag your team for immediate follow up.

Notifications IT-PMO Bordered

Role-based access and guest permissions

Set granular permissions for external collaborators and internal teams.

Guests & Permissions

Connected Search finds IT knowledge instantly

Locate policies, tasks, and security reports across ClickUp and connected apps.

Connected search 530x365 Bordered

Templates for every routine workflow

Standardize change management, incident tracking, and governance with custom templates.

Task view 530x365 Bordered IT-PMO

Customer stories

Real teams, unreal results

From IT to marketing, operations to product—ClickUp brings teams together in one AI-powered Workspace to achieve goals big and small, faster.

Integrations

ClickUp makes your favorite tools better

ClickUp connects your IT tech stack with 1,000+ integrations, including Jira, ServiceNow, Azure DevOps, Microsoft 365 and more—turning your tech stack into a unified powerhouse without ever needing to switch tools.

Templates

There's a template for that

Set up IT workflows in minutes with templates for project tracking, service requests, and compliance.

