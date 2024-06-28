Learn ClickUp's scalable hierarchy.
ClickUp's hierarchy provides an organized way to break work down into easily managed, actionable items for your entire team to collaborate on!
Whether you're new to project management or a seasoned pro, master ClickUp's powerful workflows and features faster than any other platform.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Trusted by 2 million+ teams
ClickUp's hierarchy provides an organized way to break work down into easily managed, actionable items for your entire team to collaborate on!
Organizing tasks in ClickUp is simple. Build new tasks from scratch, or generate templates for tasks you use regularly!
Easily work with your team on anything in ClickUp. Add comments, assign action items, and more with ClickUp's robust collaboration features!
Import
Easily import your stuff from other 'productivity' apps in minutes and instantly bring your team together.
Integrations
Create and manage ClickUp tasks from within your Slack conversations.
Manage and attach Google Drive files to your ClickUp tasks.
Create ClickUp tasks, take screenshots, and bookmark websites from Chrome.
Create GitHub branches and pull requests directly within ClickUp.
Manage ClickUp tasks seamlessly through your MS Teams account.
Connect and automate your ClickUp with thousands of apps via Zapier.
Convert Outlook emails into actionable ClickUp tasks effortlessly.
Streamline workflows and enhance collaboration in ClickUp with Hubspot.
Manage and attach Dropbox files to your ClickUp tasks.
Embed Figma prototypes into ClickUp for interactive task visuals.
Manage and attach OneDrive files to your ClickUp tasks.
Convert Gmail emails into ClickUp tasks with a few clicks.