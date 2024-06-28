Get started with ClickUp.

Whether you're new to project management or a seasoned pro, master ClickUp's powerful workflows and features faster than any other platform.

Free forever.
No credit card.

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from

Trusted by 2 million+ teams

Learn ClickUp's scalable hierarchy.

ClickUp's hierarchy provides an organized way to break work down into easily managed, actionable items for your entire team to collaborate on!

Create your first task.

Organizing tasks in ClickUp is simple. Build new tasks from scratch, or generate templates for tasks you use regularly!

create new task

Collaborate with your team.

Easily work with your team on anything in ClickUp. Add comments, assign action items, and more with ClickUp's robust collaboration features!

multiplayer updated

Import

Switching to ClickUp?

Easily import your stuff from other 'productivity' apps in minutes and instantly bring your team together.

Switching to ClickUp

Integrations

1,000+ integrations.

Slack

Create and manage ClickUp tasks from within your Slack conversations.

Google Drive

Manage and attach Google Drive files to your ClickUp tasks.

Chrome

Create ClickUp tasks, take screenshots, and bookmark websites from Chrome.

GitHub

Create GitHub branches and pull requests directly within ClickUp.

MS Teams

Manage ClickUp tasks seamlessly through your MS Teams account.

Zapier

Connect and automate your ClickUp with thousands of apps via Zapier.

Outlook

Convert Outlook emails into actionable ClickUp tasks effortlessly.

Hubspot

Streamline workflows and enhance collaboration in ClickUp with Hubspot.

Dropbox

Manage and attach Dropbox files to your ClickUp tasks.

Figma

Embed Figma prototypes into ClickUp for interactive task visuals.

OneDrive

Manage and attach OneDrive files to your ClickUp tasks.

Gmail

Convert Gmail emails into ClickUp tasks with a few clicks.

One app to replace them all

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime