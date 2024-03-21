Feedback Management Software

Feedback with a built-in path to action

Collect, manage, and act on feedback in one unified workspace. ClickUp brings feedback intake, discussion, prioritization, execution, and reporting together—so teams turn feedback into improvements instead of losing it across tools.

A smarter way to manage feedback

Feedback progresses faster when input stays connected

Feedback management breaks down when input is scattered across emails, forms, chats, and documents—without clear ownership, prioritization, or follow-through. ClickUp centralizes feedback, context, decisions, and actions into a single platform—giving teams full visibility and a clear path from feedback to resolution.

When is feedback broken

  • Feedback scattered across tools and channels
  • No clear owner to review or act
  • Prioritization driven by noise instead of impact
  • Feedback not tied to delivery work
  • Stakeholders left without updates

How ClickUp fixes it

  • Centralizes feedback intake and tracking
  • Connects feedback directly to tasks and teams
  • Tracks status ownership and decisions
  • Gives real-time visibility into progress
  • Automates updates so nothing stalls
Managing feedback in ClickUp

Feedback Management Features Built for Action

Capture, prioritize, and resolve feedback faster by connecting input context and execution in one place—so teams maintain clarity accountability and momentum from submission to solution.

ClickUp Forms
Capture Feedback at the Source
Collect feedback from customers clients stakeholders or internal teams using customizable Forms. Route submissions directly into ClickUp with predefined fields priorities and owners—so feedback is structured searchable and actionable from the start.
ClickUp Creative Request Intake Form Template Final
ClickUp Custom Fields
Prioritize Feedback With Context
Add fields for feedback type impact urgency source and effort. Sort and prioritize feedback based on real criteria—not gut feel—so teams focus on what matters most.
Custom Field by task type - 60% bento
ClickUp Comments
Keep Discussion Tied to Feedback
Discuss feedback context decisions and next steps directly on tasks using threaded comments and mentions. Every conversation stays attached to the original input—eliminating scattered Slack threads and email follow-ups.
Comment Reactions
ClickUp Tasks
Turn Feedback Into Trackable Work
Convert every piece of feedback into a task with clear ownership priority and status. Group feature requests bugs ideas and suggestions alongside delivery work—so feedback doesn’t sit idle or get forgotten.
Chat - Create Task With AI
ClickUp AI

AI-powered feedback management from start to finish

ClickUp AI works across your entire feedback workflow—helping teams process input faster prioritize smarter and act with confidence.

Summarize feedback instantly

AI - Summary

Condense long submissions comments and discussions into clear actionable summaries—so teams understand feedback without reading every thread.

Get instant answers

syncup brain auto generates structured summaries

Ask questions like “What feedback is blocking release?” or “Which requests are most urgent?” and get answers in seconds—without manual analysis.

Turn patterns into action

Automate repetitive tasks

Identify recurring themes trends and common requests across feedback automatically—helping teams prioritize based on signal not noise.

1,000+ TEMPLATES IN CLICKUP’S LIBRARY

Launch feedback management faster with ready-made templates

Start managing feedback immediately with templates designed for real workflows. Feedback Intake Template Product Feedback Backlog Template Customer Request Tracker

Feedback Form Template

Screenshot 2025-12-31 at 1.33.55 PM

Feedback Meeting Agenda Template

Screenshot 2025-12-31 at 1.35.31 PM

Employee Feedback Template

Screenshot 2025-12-31 at 1.33.09 PM
Manage feedback without losing momentum

Create your free ClickUp Workspace today.

FAQs on Feedback Management in ClickUp

Frequently Asked Questions

