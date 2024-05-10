AI Powered Client Project Management Software

Eliminate Gaps Between Planning, Execution, and Client Communication

Client projects break down when work is scattered across tools. ClickUp centralizes tasks, files, approvals, and communication into a single platform—giving teams control and clients clarity at every stage of the project lifecycle.

Why client project management fails

  • Project plans live separately from execution
  • Client feedback gets lost across emails and chats
  • Unclear ownership leads to missed deadlines
  • Scope changes aren’t tracked properly
  • Status reporting takes too much manual effort

How ClickUp fixes it

  • Centralizes tasks, timelines, and deliverables
  • Connects client feedback directly to project work
  • Tracks scope, changes, and approvals with history
  • Gives clients real-time visibility without chaos
  • Automates updates so teams focus on delivery
Seamless client project management in ClickUp

Powerful Client Project Management Features to Simplify Complex Work

Centralize project plans, communication, and tracking so clients stay informed and teams stay accountable—without the chaos of email threads and spreadsheets.

ClickUp Views
15+ Views to Visualize Client Projects From Every Angle
Manage and present client work from every angle. Use List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, or Gantt to map milestones, track status, and keep teams accountable—then save client-specific views, so each account sees only what matters to them.
4.0 task view with Custom Fields
ClickUp Docs
Docs That Bridge Client Expectations and Team Execution
Turn client requirements into execution-ready plans. Create briefs, SOWs, onboarding playbooks, project charters, and recap docs in collaborative Docs that stay directly connected to tasks, sprints, and timelines.
4.0 Doc wiki
ClickUp Dashboards
Dashboards That Show Clients Exactly Where Projects Stand
Build client-ready dashboards that show status, workload, budget, and risks at a glance. Replace manual slide decks and status reports with live views your clients can check anytime.
ai insights dashboards
ClickUp Chat
Context-Rich Communication for Precise Collaboration
Keep context where work happens. Discuss feedback, clarify scope, and share blockers right inside the workspace tied to specific tasks, Docs, or views.
clickup-chats
ClickUp AI

AI Intelligence Designed for Complex Client Project Lifecycles

Meet the AI purpose-built for modern project teams. From converting notes into tasks, forecasting timelines, and aligning resources, ClickUp AI helps teams stay focused on outcomes—not admin.

Generate client-ready plans in seconds

1 - Plan Project Execution

Create project scopes, timelines, milestones, and deliverable breakdowns instantly—so clients get clarity from day one.

Turn client feedback into tasks automatically

marketing agent

Convert comments, chats, meeting notes, and emails into actionable tasks and ownership—so nothing gets missed or misinterpreted.

Automate status updates for clients

AI Automation Builder

Generate real-time progress reports and dashboard summaries—reducing update calls and manual reporting.

1,000+ TEMPLATES IN CLICKUP’S LIBRARY

Accelerate client onboarding with plug-and-play project templates

Set up your client project workflows in minutes using customizable templates built for real-world delivery.

Scope of Work Template

Scope of Work 1

Client Success Template

Client Onboarding Timeline

Client Profile Template

list view for template no bg
FAQs about ClickUp's Features

Frequently Asked Questions

ClickUp Blogs

ClickUp resources for client project management

Learn proven frameworks, templates, and workflows top teams use to manage client projects.

Blog
7 Best Strategies to Handle Client Project Management
Whether you’re new to managing client projects or a pro, you know that handling their accounts can be tricky.
Blog
8 Client Onboarding Steps That Reduce Churn
To ensure long-term success with clients, be as invested in onboarding clients as you are in lead generation.
Blog
Client Communication Best Practices to Improve Relationships
But communicating well is easier said than done, particularly if you and the client don’t have the same communication style or process
Blog
15 Proven Ways to Manage Multiple Clients
It takes structured systems, proactive communication, and time management that’s borderline ninja-level.
Blog
How to Create a Client Dashboard
They expect quick answers to their queries, detailed information at their fingertips, and tools to perform tasks independently.
Blog
How to Bill a Client Professionally
There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. The right time depends on your project type and what you’ve agreed upon with your client.
