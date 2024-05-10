AI-powered client communication software

Transform how you communicate with clients

Manage updates, approvals, and client conversations in one place—all powered by AI. ClickUp centralizes messages, files, and project work so your team delivers clarity, faster turnaround times, and a consistent client experience.

client portals dashboards
A better way to work with clients

Projects move faster when communication converges with work

Scattered messages and endless email threads slow everything down. ClickUp pulls every update, approval, and client conversation into one organized platform so teams stay aligned and clients always know what is happening.

Why communication breaks down

  • Updates spread across email, chat apps, and meetings
  • Lost revision history and unclear approvals
  • Tasks and messages live in different places
  • Misalignment leads to rework and delays
  • Status updates rely on manual check ins

How ClickUp solves it

  • Connects conversations directly to tasks and deliverables
  • Gives clients clear visibility with simplified sharing
  • Helps teams stay aligned with shared dashboards
  • Tracks approvals with full history and status
  • Allows teams to share updates without switching tools
Collaborating with clients in ClickUp

Powerful features that simplify client communication

Give clients a clear view of progress and keep every update, file, and conversation in one organized place.

ClickUp Views
15+ views for any client workflow
Let clients see work the way they prefer. Use List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, or Gantt to share progress, deadlines, and upcoming work in formats everyone understands.
ClickUp Gantt Chart View
Learn more
ClickUp Docs
Docs keep client information organized
Share briefs, deliverables, plans, and recaps in collaborative Docs that stay connected to tasks and timelines. Collect comments, tag clients, and keep every version in one place.
4.0 Doc wiki
Learn more
ClickUp Chat
Chat centralizes your client conversations
Start conversations, tag clients, and gather feedback directly in the same workspace where work happens
clickup-chats
Learn more
ClickUp Dashboards
Dashboards give clients clear visibility
Build custom dashboards that show project status, open tasks, approvals, and timelines. Give clients a clean snapshot of exactly where work stands without extra meetings.
client portals dashboards
Learn more
ClickUp AI

The world's most complete
AI for client work management

Meet the first AI that works across your entire project lifecycle. From drafting project plans, capturing meetings, and setting priorities, ClickUp AI frees your team to focus on impact.

Automates routine project tasks

AI Work Platform

ClickUp AI generates project plans, assign tasks, and handle status updates—replacing busywork with execution and delivery.

Moves decision to action

marketing agent

Automatically capture tasks from project discussions and capture next steps—replacing information overload with clarity and action.

Finds project info, instantly

Connected Brain - Software Teams

Find projects and files in seconds across ClickUp and connected apps—replacing information gathering with instant context and insights.

1,000+ Templates in ClickUp's Library

Get started with a client management template

Create your client workflow in minutes with customizable templates for any team or project type.

Client Success Template

agency-management

Scope of Work Template

Scope of Work 1

Client Profile Template

CleanShot 2025-11-14 at 15.18.02
FAQs about ClickUp's Features

Frequently Asked Questions

ClickUp resources for client management

Learn the systems and strategies top teams use in ClickUp to manage clients effectively from onboarding to reporting all distilled into actionable guides and templates.

ClickUp Blog
How to Automate Client Onboarding with AI
Discover how to cut onboarding time, reduce errors, and automate key steps with AI-powered workflows, plus real examples in ClickUp.
Learn more
ClickUp Blog
Client Portals for Agencies, SaaS & Freelancers
Explore what makes a great client portal and see examples across agencies, SaaS, and freelancers, plus how to build a branded, self-service client portal in ClickUp.
Learn more
ClickUp Blog
How to Create a Client Dashboard
See how client dashboards can elevate transparency and reporting, and learn how to build one step-by-step with real examples and ClickUp templates.
Learn more
ClickUp Blog
Client Communication Best Practices
Learn practical client communication strategies that reduce misunderstandings, build trust, and keep projects on track.
Learn more
ClickUp Blog
How to Manage Multiple Clients
A concise guide to managing multiple clients efficiently through better structure, communication, and time management.
Learn more
ClickUp Blog
Client Presentation Strategies
A practical guide to crafting client presentations that land—rooted in research, clear messaging, strong visuals, and confident delivery
Learn more
ClickUp Blog
How to Bill a Client
A practical guide to billing clients professionally, from choosing the right billing model to creating clear invoices, setting terms, and avoiding payment delays.
Learn more
ClickUp Blog
Client Onboarding Process Tips
Learn the onboarding steps that build trust, prevent churn, and set every client relationship up for long-term success.
Learn more
ClickUp Blog
Client Project Management Strategies
Seven strategies to manage client projects confidently, reduce friction, and keep every engagement on track.
Learn more
