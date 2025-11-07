Gratis Figma-sjabloon voor casestudy's voor ontwerpers en marketeers

Do you know the story behind Subway’s logo?

When the brand started in the 1960s, its logo featured two arrows: a clever way to show how easy it is to step in, grab your meal, and head out again. It was a neat nod to people always on the move.

At its heart, good storytelling is just good design. But even the best designers and marketers know how frustrating it gets when you’re stuck figuring out how to clearly present an idea, especially when you’re pressed for time.

That is where Figma case study templates help out. They give you a clean, professional starting point so you can focus on sharing the details that matter most and creating a great case study.

In this article, we will walk you through some of the best free case study templates you can download and start using today to impress your prospects.

Top Casestudy Templates at a Glance

Here’s a quick summary for you:

What Makes a Good Figma Case Study Template?

Figma has become a favorite among designers and hybrid teams for its collaborative features and benefits. But beyond design, recruiters and clients often care more about seeing clear project outcomes than just polished visuals.

So, when you’re choosing a simple case study template, you need to weigh several factors.

A good Figma case study template should be well-organized, visually appealing, and simple to customize. It should help you present your design process in a clear, structured way while giving enough space to showcase visuals and data that support your work. Essential elements and sections, such as a project overview, problem statement, research insights, design solutions, and a conclusion, are a must.

All in all, look for templates that have the following:

✅ A clear layout with space for project overview, challenges, research, design solutions, and a thoughtful conclusion

✅ Plenty of room for visuals, user insights, and outcome-focused stories

✅ Customizable sections that let you tweak colors, fonts, and layouts to fit your style

✅ Simple features that make it easy to edit, share, and collaborate with your team

Free Figma Case Study Templates

Ideally, you always want to be ready with a neat, impressive portfolio whenever someone asks. And a solid starting point for that is using free Figma case study templates.

Here are 6 free templates that make it easier to create a case study that feels clear, professional, and easy to share.

1. UX Case Study Template

Via Figma

Every $1 invested in UX brings back $100 in return for the business. That is a pretty strong reason to showcase your design work the right way. The Carex UX Case Study Template helps you tell that story the right way.

Designed for UX designers, this free Figma template gives you a structured way to showcase your research, design thinking, and project outcomes in a polished, editable format.

💫 Why you’ll love this template

Walk clients through your research methods, user personas, task flows, and competitor insights with a clear visual flow

Craft a case study that connects the dots from problem to solution without starting from scratch

Customize every section with pre-set Figma components for a fast, clean presentation

Show off both creative thinking and practical results in a format that clients and stakeholders can easily follow

Build a narrative that highlights your process as much as your final product

✨ Ideal For: UX designers who want a detailed, research-backed case study template that is easy to edit and ready to share.

2. Portfolio UI—Web & Mobile Template

via Figma

Clearly articulated problems. Explorations around different design solutions to these problems. A final walk-through of the UI or a prototype that’s big and easy to understand.

The Portfolio UI — Web & Mobile Template helps you build exactly that. With four unique pages, including a blog and a case study section, this free Figma template is built for designers and developers who want a clean, professional portfolio that works on both web and mobile.

💫 Why you’ll love this template

Structure your portfolio with dedicated pages for projects, case studies, and blog posts

Use mobile-optimized layouts and AutoLayout features for seamless editing and responsive design

Highlight your design process with components crafted for clear, easy-to-follow presentations

Showcase projects professionally without having to build layouts from scratch

Keep your portfolio fresh with flexible sections that adapt to any project or client work

✨ Ideal For: Designers and developers who want a versatile, structured portfolio that highlights case studies and design thinking.

👀 Fun Fact: The term “user experience” was coined by Don Norman in the 1990s when he worked at Apple, but even he later said people started misusing it to mean “just making things pretty. ”

3. Case Study Presentation Template

via Figma

Case study presentations can feel like a real challenge when you are starting from scratch. This case study presentation template by Figma makes it a little easier with ready-made slides that help you organize your thoughts and share your story.

Perfect for both students and professionals, this template comes in light and dark themes and gives you a clean, flexible framework for crafting confident presentations.

💫 Why you’ll love this template

Choose from pre-designed slides that guide your narrative from problem to solution

Present in style with matching light and dark theme options

Simplify your workflow with a structured layout that’s easy to adapt for client decks, class projects, or portfolios

Focus on your content while the template handles the design basics

Keep your presentation clean, professional, and audience-ready without overthinking the format

✨ Ideal For: Students and professionals looking for a simple, editable template to present case studies clearly and effectively.

4. Holistic Case Study Template

via Figma

Good design is good business.

This sums up why presenting your design work well matters just as much as the work itself.

The Holistic Case Study Template helps you in that journey.

💫 Why you’ll love this template

Map out your project journey from context and challenges to final outcomes

Highlight research insights and design solutions in a structured, reader-friendly format

Save time with pre-set sections designed for clarity and impact

Customize easily without reworking layouts or building slides from scratch

Present a complete, polished narrative that showcases both your process and results

✨ Ideal For: Designers who want a structured format, edit-and-go case study template that keeps things simple yet professional.

5. Visual Portfolio Template

via Figma

If your work shines through visuals, Figma’s Visual Portfolio Template provides all you need to stand out.

Built on a sharp 12-column grid, this template balances bold text with striking imagery, available in both light and dark themes. It’s simple to customize and is designed for showcasing work without distractions.

💫 Why you’ll love this template

Use ready-to-go portfolio page layouts that emphasize your work, not the frame

Customize with light or dark themes depending on your project style

Highlight images and bold typography within a structured grid that’s easy on the eyes

Enjoy design flexibility with layouts built for marketing, case studies, or creative portfolios

Look forward to upcoming updates, including responsive design, an about section, and new case study page options

✨ Ideal For: Designers who want a visually driven portfolio template with flexible layouts and a bold, modern look.

6. Design Presentation Deck

via Figma

A good case study deserves an equally good presentation. Figma’s Design Presentation Deck helps you walk your audience through your project with clarity and confidence.

This case study template is perfect for moments when you want to talk through your work with clients or stakeholders.

💫 Why you’ll love this template

Structure your narrative with clear, purposeful slide designs

Keep your audience engaged with a layout that focuses on ideas, not filler content

Highlight project stages, key insights, and outcomes in a straightforward format

Adapt easily for client meetings, team reviews, or portfolio presentations

Present your work with confidence using slides that support your story, not overpower it

✨ Ideal For: Designers who need a straightforward, professional presentation deck to showcase their case studies.

Figma Templates Limitations

Figma’s popularity stems from its simplicity and collaborative capabilities, but as teams tackle larger projects with tighter deadlines, some practical gaps begin to emerge. These often become more noticeable when design work ties directly to client handoffs, team processes, or content-heavy projects.

Offers limited built-in project tracking or task management, making it harder to connect design progress with broader project workflows

Doesn’t provide direct ways to track feedback, revisions, or design approvals within the same workspace

Collaboration features focus mainly on design edits, with fewer options for structured teamwork, like task assignment or milestone tracking

Requires switching between tools for project briefs, client feedback, and handoff project documentation , which can slow down workflows

Leaves content-heavy or mixed-media projects (like case studies or client decks) feeling scattered without a way to manage both visuals and narrative in one place

Alternative Figma Templates

If you have felt the pinch of the limitations we just talked about, you are not alone

Here are some alternative templates from ClickUp that address the above gaps. These templates help bring structure, simplify project tracking, and make your case studies easier to manage and share.

1. ClickUp Case Study Template

Get free template Create a case study that earns trust with the ClickUp’s Case Study Template

You have wrapped up a successful project, the results are strong, and now comes the tricky part: turning all that effort into a clear, impactful case study.

The ClickUp Case Study Template gives you a structured way to organize your research, describe your findings, analyze key takeaways, and tell a story that resonates with clients or stakeholders.

This template also helps you put together data from multiple sources, analyze the results from the data, and craft compelling case studies that display real-world impact.

💫 Why you’ll love this template

Organize your research, findings, and key takeaways in a structured format

Gather insights from multiple sources and consolidate them with ease

Build a narrative that highlights both results and business impact

Present information clearly for clients, teams, or potential stakeholders

Save time with a format that simplifies case study creation without losing depth

✨ Ideal For: Teams and professionals who want a ready-to-use framework for creating case studies that combine data, storytelling, and value-driven practical results.

2. ClickUp Case Study Design Template

Get free template Track every stage and keep your case studies organized with ClickUp’s Case Study Design Template

With over 70% of designers relying on Figma and a third still using Adobe XD, it is clear that most teams stick to familiar data visualization tools for design and prototyping for companies and clients.

But when it comes to structuring case study examples (the part where you show the story behind the design), these tools often fall short.

The ClickUp Case Study Design Template helps you bridge that gap. Using this, you can showcase customer problems and how they were solved, and highlight success metrics from your product and service. This helps you establish trust with your future customers.

💫 Why you’ll love this template

Present design challenges, solutions, and outcomes in a structured, story-driven format

Manage case study tasks alongside your creative work with built-in status tracking

Use client boards and customizable views to keep both stakeholders and teams aligned

Streamline feedback, updates, and reviews directly within your case study workflow

Keep everything, from project details to case study drafts, organized in one place

✨ Ideal For: Designers and teams who want a design-friendly template that also keeps their case study workflow organized and client-ready.

3. ClickUp Research Report Template

Get free template Enjoy a head start and save time with the ClickUp Research Report Template

After you have gathered all the right data for your service, now comes the challenging part of turning it into something clear, structured, and useful.

That is where the ClickUp Research Report Template steps in.

With this template, you can bring all your research data together in one organized hub instead of navigating through scattered files. It also makes it easier to spot patterns and trends that give your work real depth.

You can then turn those findings into polished case studies or detailed reports, making your insights more practical and compelling for both teammates and clients.

💫 Why you’ll love this template

Collect and store all research data in a single, easy-to-access workspace

Track research progress with built-in task management and status updates

Organize insights and findings clearly for internal reviews or client presentations

Customize sections for different research types, from market studies to user feedback

Present final reports with a structured layout that highlights key takeaways and action points

✨ Ideal For: Teams and professionals who want a structured, easy-to-manage way to collect research data and turn it into actionable reports.

👀 Fun Fact: UX writing started before it had a name. ATM machines used carefully written on-screen messages in the 1980s to guide users and prevent them from becoming stuck or confused.

4. ClickUp Market Research Template

Get free template Organize your research, spot trends, and generate insights with ClickUp’s Market Research Template

Good ideas often begin with excellent research. But if your findings are in disparate spreadsheets, presentations, emails, and sticky notes, you may lose sight of the important insights.

The ClickUp Market Research Template helps you keep everything in one place: every piece of raw data, every insight you glean, and a single, organized dashboard, so you can spend your time using it to make informed decisions instead of searching for it.

Still not convinced? Here’s why this market research template is worth using:

💫 Why you’ll love this template

Collect all research data, insights, and notes in a single, organized workspace

Track competitor analysis, user research, or market validation within one template

Structure findings clearly for easy sharing with teams or stakeholders

Save time with predefined sections for data collection, analysis, and reporting

Support smarter decision-making with a streamlined research workflow

✨ Ideal For: Teams and businesses that want a clean, organized way to manage market research and uncover actionable insights.

5. ClickUp User Research Plan Template

Get free template Define who your users are, what they need, and how your product can meet those needs with ClickUp’s User Research Plan Template

It is hard to build something great without first understanding who you are building it for. The ClickUp User Research Plan Template helps you pause, ask the right questions, and get to know your users before jumping into design or development.

It gives you a simple way to outline your goals, jot down key questions, and map out how you will gather insights. That’s not all, though.

💫 Why you’ll love this template

Outline research goals and key questions before starting your project

Plan how and where you’ll gather user insights with a clear, editable structure

Keep your research focused on solving real problems for real people

Use it for any project—from apps and websites to new services

Stay organized with a centralized space for research notes, plans, and updates

✨ Ideal For: Anyone who wants a clear, helpful way to plan and organize user research with purpose and heart.

6. ClickUp Data Analysis Findings Template

Get free template Bring all your findings together in one place with the ClickUp Data Analysis Findings Template

It is no surprise that 68% of Chief Data Officers say improving how they use data is right at the top of their priority list. After all, data only works for you if you can actually understand it and put it to beneficial use.

The ClickUp Data Analysis Findings Template helps you gather your insights and spot patterns. Its powerful visualizations make it easier to break down complex data and highlight key patterns quickly.

You can also use it to uncover customer behaviors and preferences, turning raw numbers into insights that guide smarter decisions—whether you’re preparing a market research report, evaluating a product launch, or analyzing a case study for internal strategy.

💫 Why you’ll love this template

Organize research findings, patterns, and key insights in one structured space

Simplify the process of analyzing data for reports, presentations, or strategy planning

Capture market trends, customer feedback, or research outcomes with clarity

Keep your team aligned by tracking insights and action points in real time

Save time by centralizing your analysis workflow

✨ Ideal For: Teams who want a friendly, no-fuss way to turn their data into clear, helpful insights.

7. ClickUp Research Whiteboard Template

Get free template Make ideas stick, stay organized, and feel connected with the ClickUp Research Whiteboard Template

Market intelligence found that visual collaboration tools offer flexible spaces that spark “a more enjoyable work experience for some who find traditional work tools frustrating and easy-to-use visual components that aid in brainstorming, planning, collaboration, and problem solving. ”

The ClickUp Research Whiteboard Template helps you centralize and track every stage of your project in one place. You can organize data into clear visualizations that make complex findings easier to digest while collaborating with colleagues on the same board in real time.

💫 Why you’ll love this template

Collaborate on research planning, brainstorming, and idea mapping in a shared workspace

Visualize customer journeys, market data, or project insights with drag-and-drop ease

Keep all research notes, diagrams, and feedback in one accessible space

Support real-time collaboration with teams, whether remote or in person

Use flexible whiteboard features to connect ideas, track discussions, and simplify planning

✨ Ideal For: Teams who want a clear, visual way to gather insights, share ideas, and bring their research together.

8. ClickUp Campaign Report Template

Get free template Keep your insights clear and your team on the same page with the ClickUp Campaign Report Template

You have run the campaigns and tracked the numbers, and now it is time to pull it all together. That is often where the real challenge begins.

ClickUp’s Campaign Report Template gives you a comprehensive view of your performance across channels and teams, so you’re never working with half the picture. You can seamlessly compile all your data into one clear report and visualize KPIs to stay in control of every campaign.

The template also makes it easy to track progress in real time and quickly spot areas that need improvement—whether you’re evaluating a social media push, testing ad spend, or reviewing results for your next case study.

💫 Why you’ll love this template

Gather campaign data, performance metrics, and team feedback in one organized view

Track KPIs and analytics with a structured, easy-to-read layout

Analyze results and identify areas for improvement with clarity

Present campaign insights to clients, stakeholders, or internal teams with confidence

Save time on reporting with a ready-to-use format that highlights key takeaways

✨ Ideal For: Marketing teams who want a simple, reliable way to report on campaign performance and make confident, data-backed decisions.

Wireframes in Figma, Workflows in ClickUp

Good design tells a story, but even the best stories need a proper format.

Figma case study templates allow designers to present their work with clarity, showcase real results, and build a professional portfolio that speaks for itself.

However, design is not isolated. Once your visuals are ready, you still need a system that helps you manage research, organize data, track project progress, and bring everything together. That is where ClickUp fills the gap.

ClickUp’s templates help you manage the behind-the-scenes work so your team stays in sync and your projects move forward smoothly.

Ready to bring your ideas, research, and results into one organized space? Sign up for ClickUp today!

Frequently Asked Questions

A case study typically follows a structured format that includes an introduction, background information, a detailed presentation of the problem or challenge, the solution or intervention implemented, and the results or outcomes. This format helps readers understand the context, actions taken, and the impact of those actions.

The four main parts of a case study are: (1) Introduction, where the subject and objectives are outlined; (2) Background, which provides context and relevant information about the case; (3) Solution or Method, detailing the actions or strategies used to address the problem; and (4) Results or Conclusion, which presents the outcomes and key takeaways.

To write a case study, start by identifying the subject and defining the objectives. Gather and organize background information to provide context. Clearly describe the problem or challenge faced, then explain the solution or approach taken. Finally, present the results, including data or evidence to support your findings, and conclude with insights or recommendations.

When presenting a case study, use a clear and logical structure: begin with an introduction and background, followed by a description of the problem, the solution or intervention, and the results. Visual aids such as charts, graphs, or images can help illustrate key points. End with a summary of lessons learned or recommendations for similar situations.