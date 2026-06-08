5 Ways Small Businesses Use ClickUp Chat to Replace Slack

Cost is usually the first trigger to consolidate: fewer systems to check, fewer subscriptions to renew, and fewer seams where work falls through. Founders who've made the move tend to describe it the same way:

Fatgrid frames the win as per-seat math: a cheaper line item that does more. Hit Your Mark Media, a digital marketing agency, frames it as collapsing an entire toolset and saving $3,000/year just by moving off Slack to ClickUp Chat.

Set it up (≈30 min)

• List every tool your team uses to communicate (chat, email threads, async video, huddles)

• Mark the overlap with your PM tool

• Move your most active channel into ClickUp Chat this week and run it in parallel for 5 days before you cancel anything

Not sure where the overlap is?

Run the Tool Sprawl Assessment to see where you're paying for multiple tools that do the same thing.