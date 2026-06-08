5 Ways Small Businesses Use ClickUp Chat to Replace Slack

Why are SMBs switching chat apps?
You may not be hunting for a better chat app. The teams moving onto ClickUp Chat usually aren't either: they're trying to stop paying for, and switching between, a stack of overlapping communication tools.
📌 The real pressure is that teams are paying more to feel less in control:
41%
of small business owners report rising software costs ¹
1,200
times a day is how often workers toggle between apps and websites ²
4 hours
per week is the time teams lose just reorienting after each app switch ²
Software costs are climbing at the same time fragmentation is eating hours. Every tool you add is another bill and another place for context to scatter, and the gap between where decisions get made and where work gets tracked has to be closed manually.
That's the job nobody put on the org chart: someone stuck in the middle re-linking chat to tasks, chasing status, and answering the same question twice. It's what coordination costs when it lives apart from the work.
These 5 use cases show what changes when you move chat, tasks, decisions, and reporting into one place: lower software spend, fewer manual handoffs, and less time spent chasing status.