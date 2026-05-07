Also available in ClickUp
This free SOP Generator gives you a quick way to create professional documentation for any process, policy, or training workflow. ClickUp Docs does everything this tool does and more: version history, real-time team collaboration, task integration, nested subpages, and workspace-wide knowledge management. The free tool outputs a static document. ClickUp Docs makes SOPs living documents connected to your team's actual work—so documentation stays current, findable, and actionable.Learn more about ClickUp's documentation features
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See how ClickUp's free tool stacks up against other SOP generators
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Scribe
|
QuillBot
|
Optimo
|No signup required
|Yes
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Yes
|Structured input fields
|Yes
|Screen recording
|AI prompt
|AI prompt
|Live preview
|Real-time
|After capture
|No
|No
|Multiple SOP types
|3 types
|Process only
|Multiple
|Generic
|Export formats
|3 formats
|PDF, Word
|Copy only
|Copy only
|Works on mobile
|Yes
|Desktop only
|Limited
|Yes
|Time to first SOP
|Under 1 min
|2-5 min
|1-3 min
|1-3 min