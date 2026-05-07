SOP Generator

Also available in ClickUp

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This free SOP Generator gives you a quick way to create professional documentation for any process, policy, or training workflow. ClickUp Docs does everything this tool does and more: version history, real-time team collaboration, task integration, nested subpages, and workspace-wide knowledge management. The free tool outputs a static document. ClickUp Docs makes SOPs living documents connected to your team's actual work—so documentation stays current, findable, and actionable.

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DOCUMENTATION MADE SIMPLE

Create SOPs That Actually Get Used

Stop struggling with blank documents and inconsistent formatting—build structured procedures in minutes

Structured Templates for Every Need

Choose between Process, Policy, or Training SOPs with contextual fields optimized for each type. The tool guides you through exactly what information to include, so you never start from scratch or miss critical sections.

See It As You Build It

Watch your SOP take shape in real-time with professional formatting, proper hierarchy, and clean document structure. No surprises when you export—what you see in the preview is exactly what you get.

Export How You Need It

Download as Markdown for technical documentation systems, plain text for universal compatibility, or copy directly to your clipboard for pasting into emails and collaboration tools. Print-optimized formatting included.
FEATURES

Everything You Need to Document Procedures

Built-in structure and formatting so you focus on content, not layout

Process SOPs guide step-by-step workflows, Policy SOPs define rules and requirements, and Training SOPs structure learning objectives. Each type provides contextual fields and formatting optimized for that specific use case, so your documentation matches best practices automatically.

Process SOPs guide step-by-step workflows, Policy SOPs define rules and requirements, and Training SOPs structure learning objectives. Each type provides contextual fields and formatting optimized for that specific use case, so your documentation matches best practices automatically.
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This tool creates standalone SOPs. ClickUp Docs creates living documentation with version history, real-time collaboration, and workspace integration.
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COMPARE TOOLS

Free SOP Generator vs. the Competition

See how ClickUp's free tool stacks up against other SOP generators

Feature
Free
Scribe
QuillBot
Optimo
No signup required Yes Account needed Account needed Yes
Structured input fields Yes Screen recording AI prompt AI prompt
Live preview Real-time After capture No No
Multiple SOP types 3 types Process only Multiple Generic
Export formats 3 formats PDF, Word Copy only Copy only
Works on mobile Yes Desktop only Limited Yes
Time to first SOP Under 1 min 2-5 min 1-3 min 1-3 min
No signup required
ClickUp Yes
Scribe Account needed
QuillBot Account needed
Optimo Yes
Structured input fields
ClickUp Yes
Scribe Screen recording
QuillBot AI prompt
Optimo AI prompt
Live preview
ClickUp Real-time
Scribe After capture
QuillBot No
Optimo No
Multiple SOP types
ClickUp 3 types
Scribe Process only
QuillBot Multiple
Optimo Generic
Export formats
ClickUp 3 formats
Scribe PDF, Word
QuillBot Copy only
Optimo Copy only
Works on mobile
ClickUp Yes
Scribe Desktop only
QuillBot Limited
Optimo Yes
Time to first SOP
ClickUp Under 1 min
Scribe 2-5 min
QuillBot 1-3 min
Optimo 1-3 min
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about creating SOPs with our free tool

PAIRS WELL WITH THIS TOOL

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SOPs become checklists Checklist Maker Convert your documented procedures into interactive task checklists that teams can actually follow, with completion tracking and progress indicators. Try it free
Draft before structuring Online Notepad Quickly capture process notes, workflow observations, and procedure ideas before turning them into formal SOPs with proper structure. Try it free
Complex SOPs need diagrams Flowchart Maker Add visual process flows and decision trees to your SOPs, making complex procedures easier to understand and follow at a glance. Try it free
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