Project Network Diagram Maker

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Whiteboards

This free tool gives you a quick way to create static project network diagrams for planning and presentations. ClickUp Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more, with real-time collaboration, drag-and-drop task creation, automatic Gantt chart conversion, dependency tracking across your entire workspace, and integration with ClickUp's full project management suite.

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PROJECT PLANNING

See Your Project Dependencies at a Glance

Visualize task relationships and calculate critical paths instantly—no software to install, no learning curve.

Instant Critical Path Calculation

Add your tasks and dependencies, and the tool automatically identifies the critical path—the longest sequence of dependent activities that determines your project's minimum duration. No manual calculations, no formulas, no guesswork.

All Four Dependency Types Supported

Build accurate diagrams with Finish-to-Start, Start-to-Start, Finish-to-Finish, and Start-to-Finish relationships. Switch between dependency types with a simple dropdown—perfect for modeling complex real-world project constraints.

Export and Share Freely

Download your diagram as a high-resolution PNG, print-ready PDF, or JSON file for later editing. No account required, no watermarks on exports, no limits on how many diagrams you create.
FEATURES

Everything You Need to Build Professional Network Diagrams

From drag-and-drop node creation to automatic critical path highlighting, our tool gives you the full AON/PDM experience.

Start with a blank canvas or choose from pre-built templates for software development, construction, event planning, and simple 5-step projects. Click to add activity nodes, drag to reposition them, and connect nodes with dependency arrows. Pan and zoom to navigate large diagrams with ease.

Start with a blank canvas or choose from pre-built templates for software development, construction, event planning, and simple 5-step projects. Click to add activity nodes, drag to reposition them, and connect nodes with dependency arrows. Pan and zoom to navigate large diagrams with ease.
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ClickUp

Ready to Turn Diagrams into Living Projects?

This free tool creates static diagrams. ClickUp Whiteboards turns those diagrams into collaborative workspaces with real-time task tracking, Gantt conversion, and team coordination.
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WHY CHOOSE US

Project Network Diagram Maker vs. the Competition

See how ClickUp's free tool stacks up against enterprise diagramming platforms.

Feature
Free
Lucidchart
SmartDraw
Draw.io
No signup required Yes Account needed Account needed Yes
Automatic critical path calculation Built-in Manual Manual Manual
All dependency types (FS/SS/FF/SF) All four All four FS only All four
PNG/PDF export Unlimited 3 free exports Paid only Unlimited
Mobile responsive Touch-optimized Desktop-first Desktop-first Yes
PM-specific templates Built-in Available Available Generic only
Educational tooltips Learn Mode No No No
No signup required
ClickUp Yes
Lucidchart Account needed
SmartDraw Account needed
Draw.io Yes
Automatic critical path calculation
ClickUp Built-in
Lucidchart Manual
SmartDraw Manual
Draw.io Manual
All dependency types (FS/SS/FF/SF)
ClickUp All four
Lucidchart All four
SmartDraw FS only
Draw.io All four
PNG/PDF export
ClickUp Unlimited
Lucidchart 3 free exports
SmartDraw Paid only
Draw.io Unlimited
Mobile responsive
ClickUp Touch-optimized
Lucidchart Desktop-first
SmartDraw Desktop-first
Draw.io Yes
PM-specific templates
ClickUp Built-in
Lucidchart Available
SmartDraw Available
Draw.io Generic only
Educational tooltips
ClickUp Learn Mode
Lucidchart No
SmartDraw No
Draw.io No
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about creating project network diagrams.

PAIRS WELL WITH THIS TOOL

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Structure before sequencing WBS generator Network diagrams show task order. Work breakdown structures show task hierarchy. Start here to decompose your project into manageable chunks, then use your WBS outputs to build your network diagram. Try it free
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