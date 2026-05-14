Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to create static project network diagrams for planning and presentations. ClickUp Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more, with real-time collaboration, drag-and-drop task creation, automatic Gantt chart conversion, dependency tracking across your entire workspace, and integration with ClickUp's full project management suite.Learn more about ClickUp's Whiteboards feature
WHY CHOOSE US
See how ClickUp's free tool stacks up against enterprise diagramming platforms.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Lucidchart
|
SmartDraw
|
Draw.io
|No signup required
|Yes
|Account needed
|Account needed
|Yes
|Automatic critical path calculation
|Built-in
|Manual
|Manual
|Manual
|All dependency types (FS/SS/FF/SF)
|All four
|All four
|FS only
|All four
|PNG/PDF export
|Unlimited
|3 free exports
|Paid only
|Unlimited
|Mobile responsive
|Touch-optimized
|Desktop-first
|Desktop-first
|Yes
|PM-specific templates
|Built-in
|Available
|Available
|Generic only
|Educational tooltips
|Learn Mode
|No
|No
|No