Meeting Agenda Builder

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Docs

This free tool gives you a quick way to create and export meeting agendas for personal use. ClickUp Docs does everything this tool does and more, with real-time collaboration, live agenda embedding in meetings, automatic task creation from agenda items, and integration with your entire workspace. Perfect for teams that need shared agendas, version history, and connected workflows.

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MEETING PLANNING

Run Better Meetings, Every Time

Simple tools that help you stay organized and on track.

Ready in Seconds

No signup, no learning curve, no templates to customize. Open the tool, add your topics, and export. Perfect when you need an agenda now—not after filling out a profile and watching tutorials.

Your Data Stays Private

Every agenda you create lives only in your browser. Nothing uploads to our servers. No tracking, no data mining, no privacy policy surprises. Your meeting plans are nobody's business but yours.

Export Anywhere

Send your agenda as a PDF attachment, paste it into an email as plain text, or export as markdown for your project docs. Works with every tool and workflow you already use.
FEATURES

Everything You Need to Build Agendas

From brainstorm to polished export in minutes.

Add as many agenda items as your meeting needs. Include a title, description, duration, and presenter for each topic. Drag items to reorder them. The tool automatically calculates your total meeting time so you know exactly how long things will take.

Add as many agenda items as your meeting needs. Include a title, description, duration, and presenter for each topic. Drag items to reorder them. The tool automatically calculates your total meeting time so you know exactly how long things will take.
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ClickUp

Ready for Team Collaboration?

This free tool is perfect for solo planning. When your team needs shared agendas, real-time editing, and integrated task management, ClickUp has you covered.
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HOW WE COMPARE

Free Agenda Builder vs. the Competition

Most agenda tools lock features behind account walls or enterprise pricing. We built a simpler solution.

Feature
Free
Adobe Express
Canva
Boardable
Requires Account No Yes Yes Yes
Time to First Export Under 60 sec 5+ min 5+ min 10+ min
Export Formats PDF, Text, MD PDF, Image PDF, Image PDF
Drag-and-Drop Reorder Yes No Limited Yes
Time Tracking Auto-calculate Manual Manual Yes
Mobile Optimized Fully Partial Partial Yes
Data Privacy 100% Local Cloud Cloud Cloud
Requires Account
ClickUp No
Adobe Express Yes
Canva Yes
Boardable Yes
Time to First Export
ClickUp Under 60 sec
Adobe Express 5+ min
Canva 5+ min
Boardable 10+ min
Export Formats
ClickUp PDF, Text, MD
Adobe Express PDF, Image
Canva PDF, Image
Boardable PDF
Drag-and-Drop Reorder
ClickUp Yes
Adobe Express No
Canva Limited
Boardable Yes
Time Tracking
ClickUp Auto-calculate
Adobe Express Manual
Canva Manual
Boardable Yes
Mobile Optimized
ClickUp Fully
Adobe Express Partial
Canva Partial
Boardable Yes
Data Privacy
ClickUp 100% Local
Adobe Express Cloud
Canva Cloud
Boardable Cloud
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about using the free agenda builder.

PAIRS WELL WITH THIS TOOL

Related Free Tools

Tools that complement how you plan and run your meetings.

Capture meeting notes Online notepad Once you've built your agenda, use the notepad to capture key decisions, action items, and discussion notes during the meeting. Works offline with autosave—nothing gets lost. Try it free
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