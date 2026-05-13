Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to create and export meeting agendas for personal use. ClickUp Docs does everything this tool does and more, with real-time collaboration, live agenda embedding in meetings, automatic task creation from agenda items, and integration with your entire workspace. Perfect for teams that need shared agendas, version history, and connected workflows.Learn more about ClickUp Docs
HOW WE COMPARE
Most agenda tools lock features behind account walls or enterprise pricing. We built a simpler solution.
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Adobe Express
|
Canva
|
Boardable
|Requires Account
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Time to First Export
|Under 60 sec
|5+ min
|5+ min
|10+ min
|Export Formats
|PDF, Text, MD
|PDF, Image
|PDF, Image
|Drag-and-Drop Reorder
|Yes
|No
|Limited
|Yes
|Time Tracking
|Auto-calculate
|Manual
|Manual
|Yes
|Mobile Optimized
|Fully
|Partial
|Partial
|Yes
|Data Privacy
|100% Local
|Cloud
|Cloud
|Cloud