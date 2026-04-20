Free Tool

Free Habit Tracker Generator

Also available in ClickUp

Need more than a free tool? Try ClickUp Goals

This free generator creates a one time printable tracker. ClickUp's habit tracking system lets you track habits digitally with recurring tasks, automated reminders, progress dashboards, and team accountability, so your habits stay connected to your daily workflow.

See how ClickUp tracks habits with automations and dashboards
Try ClickUp Habit Tracking
FREE HABIT TRACKING

Build Habits That Actually Stick

Create a tracker that fits the way you actually live, not a generic grid someone else designed.

Start With a Preset, Make It Yours

Choose from seven presets including Morning Routine, Evening Routine, and 30 Day Challenge, each preloaded with relevant habits. Add, remove, or rename any item so the tracker reflects your actual goals, not a generic template.

Pick the Layout That Works for You

Switch between a classic grid for monthly tracking, a checklist for daily routines, or a circle layout for bullet journal style visuals. Preview your tracker in real time before downloading so you know exactly what you will print.

Download and Print in Seconds

Export a clean, print ready PDF formatted for standard letter paper. No account required, no email gate, no watermarks. Open the file, hit print, and start checking off habits today.

How It Works

Four steps from blank screen to printed habit tracker on your wall.

Choose from seven built in presets: Morning Routine, Evening Routine, 30 Day Challenge, Monthly Tracker, Weekly Tracker, Daily Routine, or Custom. Each preset loads a curated list of habits so you can start immediately without staring at a blank page. Every preset is fully editable after selection.

Choose from seven built in presets: Morning Routine, Evening Routine, 30 Day Challenge, Monthly Tracker, Weekly Tracker, Daily Routine, or Custom. Each preset loads a curated list of habits so you can start immediately without staring at a blank page. Every preset is fully editable after selection.
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ClickUp

Ready to Track Habits Beyond Paper?

When your printed tracker runs out, move your habits into ClickUp and track them with recurring reminders, streak dashboards, and goal integration.
Get ClickUp Free

COMPARE YOUR OPTIONS

Habit Tracker Generator vs. the Competition

See how ClickUp's free generator stacks up against the most common alternatives for printable habit trackers.

Feature
Free
Canva
Printabulls
DayDesigner
Customizable habit list Yes, Free Yes, Free No No
Preset templates (morning, evening, etc.) 7 Presets No No No
Multiple layout styles 3 Layouts Many 77 Images 1 Layout
Adjustable duration (7/14/30/31 days) 6 Options Limited Fixed Monthly only
Instant PDF export Yes, Free Yes, Free Images only Yes, Free
No account required Yes Account needed Yes Email gate
Print optimized output Yes Partial Screenshot quality Yes
Customizable habit list
ClickUp Yes, Free
Canva Yes, Free
Printabulls No
DayDesigner No
Preset templates (morning, evening, etc.)
ClickUp 7 Presets
Canva No
Printabulls No
DayDesigner No
Adjustable duration (7/14/30/31 days)
ClickUp 6 Options
Canva Limited
Printabulls Fixed
DayDesigner Monthly only
Instant PDF export
ClickUp Yes, Free
Canva Yes, Free
Printabulls Images only
DayDesigner Yes, Free
No account required
ClickUp Yes
Canva Account needed
Printabulls Yes
DayDesigner Email gate
Print optimized output
ClickUp Yes
Canva Partial
Printabulls Screenshot quality
DayDesigner Yes
HABITS AND TRACKING

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about building and printing custom habit trackers.

PAIRS WELL WITH THIS TOOL

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