Employee Journey Map

Also available in ClickUp

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This free tool gives you a quick way to create basic employee journey maps. ClickUp Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more—with unlimited boards, real-time team collaboration, task integration, AI-powered generation, and seamless connectivity to your entire workflow. Perfect for HR teams managing complex employee experience initiatives across the organization.

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EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE

Visualize Every Stage of the Employee Journey

Map touchpoints, track satisfaction, and identify opportunities to improve your employee experience.

Map the Complete Lifecycle

Visualize every stage from attraction to exit with customizable journey stages. Add touchpoints, track emotions, and document opportunities for improvement at each phase of the employee experience.

No Signup, No Download

Start creating immediately with zero friction. Your journey maps are stored locally in your browser—we never see or collect your data. Export to PNG, PDF, or print when you're ready to share.

Built for HR Teams

Whether you're optimizing onboarding, analyzing retention, or conducting experience audits, this tool gives you the visual clarity to identify gaps and drive meaningful improvements.
POWERFUL FEATURES

Everything You Need to Map Employee Journeys

Simple, visual tools to capture the complete employee experience

Create custom journey stages or start with our pre-loaded onboarding template. Drag to reorder stages, add unlimited touchpoints with icon labels, and document notes and opportunities at each phase. The visual timeline makes it easy to see the full employee experience at a glance.

Create custom journey stages or start with our pre-loaded onboarding template. Drag to reorder stages, add unlimited touchpoints with icon labels, and document notes and opportunities at each phase. The visual timeline makes it easy to see the full employee experience at a glance.
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This free tool is perfect for quick individual mapping. For real-time team collaboration and unlimited boards, explore ClickUp Whiteboards.
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SEE HOW WE COMPARE

Employee Journey Map Maker vs. the Competition

See how our free tool compares to templates and other journey mapping solutions

Feature
Free
Template Downloads
Pyn / UXPressia
Figma / Miro
Signup Required No Email required Yes Yes
Interactive Editing Yes Static file Yes Yes
Export Formats PNG, PDF, Print PPT, Excel, PDF PDF, PNG PNG, PDF, SVG
Mobile-Friendly Yes No Limited Limited
Emotion Tracking Visual curve Manual setup Yes Yes
Cost Free forever Free $29-99/mo Freemium
Team Collaboration Individual use Manual sharing Real-time Real-time
Signup Required
ClickUp No
Template Downloads Email
Pyn / UXPressia Yes
Figma / Miro Yes
Interactive Editing
ClickUp Yes
Template Downloads Static
Pyn / UXPressia Yes
Figma / Miro Yes
Export Formats
ClickUp PNG, PDF, Print
Template Downloads PPT, Excel, PDF
Pyn / UXPressia PDF, PNG
Figma / Miro PNG, PDF, SVG
Mobile-Friendly
ClickUp Yes
Template Downloads No
Pyn / UXPressia Limited
Figma / Miro Limited
Emotion Tracking
ClickUp Visual curve
Template Downloads Manual
Pyn / UXPressia Yes
Figma / Miro Yes
Cost
ClickUp Free forever
Template Downloads Free
Pyn / UXPressia $29-99/mo
Figma / Miro Freemium
Team Collaboration
ClickUp Individual use
Template Downloads Manual share
Pyn / UXPressia Real-time
Figma / Miro Real-time
The More You Know

Frequently Asked Questions

Everything you need to know about creating employee journey maps

PAIRS WELL WITH THIS TOOL

Related Free Tools

Tools that complement how HR teams plan and document employee experience

Document HR processes Process map maker Map onboarding workflows, approval chains, and HR procedures that support the employee journey stages you've identified. Try it free
Turn touchpoints into tasks Checklist maker Build actionable onboarding, training, and offboarding checklists from the touchpoints you mapped in your employee journey. Try it free
Plan experience improvements Project timeline maker Schedule and track the employee experience improvements and initiatives you identified from your journey map analysis. Try it free
View all free tools
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT