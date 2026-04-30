Also available in ClickUp
This free tool gives you a quick way to create basic employee journey maps. ClickUp Whiteboards does everything this tool does and more—with unlimited boards, real-time team collaboration, task integration, AI-powered generation, and seamless connectivity to your entire workflow. Perfect for HR teams managing complex employee experience initiatives across the organization.Learn more about ClickUp Whiteboards for HR teams
SEE HOW WE COMPARE
See how our free tool compares to templates and other journey mapping solutions
|Feature
|
ClickUp Free
|
Template Downloads
|
Pyn / UXPressia
|
Figma / Miro
|Signup Required
|No
|Email required
|Yes
|Yes
|Interactive Editing
|Yes
|Static file
|Yes
|Yes
|Export Formats
|PNG, PDF, Print
|PPT, Excel, PDF
|PDF, PNG
|PNG, PDF, SVG
|Mobile-Friendly
|Yes
|No
|Limited
|Limited
|Emotion Tracking
|Visual curve
|Manual setup
|Yes
|Yes
|Cost
|Free forever
|Free
|$29-99/mo
|Freemium
|Team Collaboration
|Individual use
|Manual sharing
|Real-time
|Real-time