Les 11 meilleures alternatives à Leapsome en 2025

What if your HR tools actually made work feel smoother, for everyone? Because when employee engagement and team collaboration click into place, everything else follows.

A motivated, well-connected team leads to better performance, higher retention rates, and career growth. While platforms like Leapsome are popular employee engagement platforms that offer actionable insights through in-depth analytics, they aren’t always the perfect fit for every organization.

Leapsome helps you monitor progress, gather employee feedback, and align team members with company goals. However, some users report challenges like a steep learning curve, limited integrations, and high pricing. These drawbacks push organizations to explore other comprehensive solutions.

If you are one of those users, your search ends here!

📋 This guide explores the 11 best Leapsome alternatives that simplify HR processes, boost employee engagement, and provide the flexibility modern teams need.

🔍 Did You Know? The term Human Resources wasn’t always used! Before the mid-20th century, it was often called Industrial Relations or Personnel Management.

What Should You Look for in Leapsome Alternatives?

When searching for the best Leapsome alternatives, focus on features that simplify HR tasks and enhance your team’s performance. So, look for tools that help with workforce planning, boost employee engagement, streamline HR processes, and help your team level up without the headache.

Here are some key features to consider:

Performance management : Search for a performance management platform that tracks and evaluates your team’s performance with real-time feedback and actionable insights

Goal management : Prioritize goal management tools for HR professionals that optimize goal setting to align team members with company OKRs while monitoring progress effortlessly

Employee engagement analytics : Find an employee engagement software that provides insights into engagement data to identify key metrics and trends for a positive work environment

Learning management system : Look for a tool that offers structured learning paths to boost employee growth and retention

Recognition programs : Choose a tool with rewards, recognition, and compensation management to enhance employee experience and motivation

Customizable employee surveys: Go for employee pulse survey tools that tailor regular engagement surveys to gather user feedback effectively

🔍 Did You Know: A series of disastrous employee strikes, lockouts, and quality control issues led to the formation of the first HR department in the United States. It was established at the National Cash Register Company in 1901, Dayton, Ohio! That’s over a century now! 😲

Best Leapsome Alternatives at a Glance

Here’s a quick overview of the top 11 Leapsome alternatives, highlighting their key features, best use cases, and pricing.

Tool Best For Best Features Pricing ClickUp HR project management and employee engagementTeam size: Ideal for individuals, small businesses, mid-market companies, and enterprises Custom views for HR management, AI-powered performance insights, seamless task management and collaboration, recruitment, onboarding, and performance review templates Free forever; Customization available for enterprises Lattice Performance review templatesTeam size: Best suited for performance-focused teams Real-time feedback tools, pulse surveys for employee engagement Starts at $11/month per seat Culture Amp Employee engagementTeam size: Best suited for employee engagement teams Employee surveys, performance management, AI-driven insights Custom pricing 15Five Performance-driven teamsTeam size: Best suited for performance-driven teams Regular check-ins for continuous feedback, engagement surveys, people analytics Starts at $4/month Betterworks Performance and feedback-focused teamsTeam size: Best suited for performance and feedback-focused teams Real-time performance feedback, goal tracking, continuous employee recognition Custom pricing Engagedly Goal-oriented teams, learning-focused organizationsTeam size: Best suited for goal-oriented teams, learning-focused organizations 360-degree reviews, goal setting and OKRs, learning management system (LMS), employee engagement Starts at $2/month per user Bonusly Organizations focusing on employee recognitionTeam size: Best suited for organizations focusing on employee recognition Peer-to-peer recognition, customizable rewards catalog, integration with Slack and Teams Starts at $2/month per user Workvivo Internal communication and team engagementTeam size: Best suited for internal communication and team engagement Social feeds for internal communication, employee feedback tools, integrates with 40+ HR tools Custom pricing HiBob HRIS Small to mid-sized businessesTeam size: Best suited for small to mid-sized businesses Centralized payroll, benefits, time tracking, onboarding tools, customizable employee data Custom pricing Workday Large enterprises with complex HR needsTeam size: Best suited for large enterprises with complex HR needs Real-time insights into workforce performance, employee self-service options, compliance tools Custom pricing Bamboo HR Small businesses needing efficient HR managementTeam size: Best suited for small businesses needing efficient HR management HR reporting and analytics, applicant tracking system, employee data management Custom pricing

The 11 Best Leapsome Alternatives to Explore for Employee Development

Check out the top 11 alternative tools to Leapsome that support your team and enhance workplace productivity:

1. ClickUp (Best for HR project management and employee engagement)

ClickUp, the everything app for work, is designed to simplify your workflows. Its intuitive features, like custom views, templates, and automation, adapt to your needs, saving time and boosting productivity.

Here’s what makes ClickUp the perfect Leapsome alternative tool:

Streamline HR management with ClickUp

The ClickUp HR Management solution lets you build custom hiring, onboarding, performance reviews, and training workflows so that every task has a clear owner, deadline, and priority. Visualize project progress using different views like lists, boards, or Gantt charts.

Track employee performance with ease

Track team performance and gather actionable insights with ClickUp Dashboards

ClickUp makes performance tracking seamless with Dashboards that visualize task completion, review cycles, and productivity metrics. Use widgets to monitor KPIs, deadlines, or progress across teams—all in one place.

With ClickUp Brain, you can instantly analyze performance data, identify bottlenecks, and surface insights without manual digging. Whether it’s surfacing who’s overloaded, summarizing review trends, or generating action plans from feedback—ClickUp Brain turns scattered HR data into strategic guidance in seconds.

Analyze performance data, identify bottlenecks, and surface insights with ClickUp Brain

📮 ClickUp Insight: Nearly 42% of knowledge workers prefer email for team communication. But it comes at a cost. Since most emails only reach select teammates, knowledge stays fragmented, hampering collaboration and quick decisions. To improve visibility and accelerate collaboration, leverage an everything app for work like ClickUp, which turns your emails into actionable tasks within seconds!

Set measurable objectives with ClickUp Goals and align team members with broader company priorities. Use the Performance Reviews Template to run manager reviews and self-appraisals, while documenting progress and continuous feedback in a structured, collaborative space.

You can also gather employee sentiment through engagement surveys and pulse checks, helping build a culture of continuous improvement.

Simplify recruitment and onboarding

Enhance employee onboarding with ClickUp Checklists

ClickUp makes bringing new people aboard much easier. It provides candidate tracking with workflows and templates, making the recruitment process smoother. Additionally, checklists and task dependencies that guide new hires step-by-step make onboarding easier.

Optimize resource planning

Efficiently managing your team’s time and workload is simpler with ClickUp. Use its features to streamline resource allocation by seeing who’s available, balancing assignments to prevent burnout, and planning for future needs, giving you a better handle on overall workforce planning.

Customizable fields let you track specific details (like skills or review dates), and you can easily manage schedules and reminders within the platform.

Boost collaboration

Create, edit, and organize docs and wikis easily using ClickUp Docs

Use ClickUp Docs and wikis to create accessible handbooks, training materials, and feedback forms. Whether brainstorming ideas, editing files together, or leaving instant feedback, it makes teamwork smooth and productive. Furthermore, ClickUp Chat enables instant messaging and real-time discussions, further enhancing collaboration and reducing delays.

ClickUp offers many templates for HR-related processes, so you won’t have to start from scratch.

ClickUp best features

Automatically update statuses, assign tasks, or send reminders for recruitment stages, and onboarding checklists by leveraging ClickUp Automations

Organize employee handbooks, training guides, and onboarding materials in one place using ClickUp Docs

Align individual and team objectives, creating a transparent growth path for everyone using ClickUp Goals

Create private channels for sensitive discussions or use task-specific threads to keep conversations organized via ClickUp Chat

Visualize metrics like task completion, hiring progress, or training timelines to make data-driven decisions with ClickUp Dashboards

Track unique HR data and effectively manage team capacity and resource allocation with Custom Fields and Workload Views

ClickUp limitations

The mobile app has a slightly limited feature set compared to the desktop version

ClickUp’s feature set may require a brief learning curve for new users

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Here’s what Ahmad Abu Sharea, Project Engineer at Primeland Real Estate Development, has to say about ClickUp:

The goal of using ClickUp at the beginning is to have an eye on everyone’s tasks from a manager’s point of view, but it was developed later on when everyone started to lay their tasks with timelines. It became a great collaboration tool that we did not expect it to be, then we created more projects and shifted our original purpose from managing employees to managing tasks and monitoring them.

💡 Pro Tip: Wondering how to make your HR strategy more impactful? Discover 10 effective HR strategies and examples, and learn key components like: Tailor recruitment and performance management to support business objectives

Build a strong employer brand and use AI for smarter hiring

Keep employees skilled and engaged with continuous development

Continuous feedback and clear expectations drive high performance

Promote work-life balance and wellness programs to boost retention

Ensure fair pay and great benefits to attract top talent

2. Lattice (Best for performance reviews and management)

via Lattice

Lattice stands out for its robust performance management tools, helping HR teams track progress, document achievements, and ensure fair evaluations.

Lattice also facilitates real-time constructive feedback. This ongoing communication helps in addressing issues promptly. Moreover, the platform includes employee engagement tools like pulse surveys, allowing you to gather user feedback regularly.

Lattice best features

Use structured templates to evaluate employee performance effectively

Facilitate real-time communication to support employee development

Conduct regular pulse surveys to understand team sentiment and engagement levels

Lattice limitations

The automated surveys and questionnaires feel repetitive over time

The HR system integrations often result in syncing issues across platforms

💡 Friendly Hack: If you want to keep looking for better options, check out the best Lattice Alternatives for better performance management.

Lattice pricing

Talent Management : $11/month per seat

HRIS: $10/month per seat

Lattice ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (3800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (180+ reviews)

Let’s check out why G2 users consider Lattice as a great performance management tool:

Lattice is an incredibly helpful tool for managing my performance and tracking my career growth. I use it weekly to plan my 1:1s with my manager, and it helps me gather and provide feedback quarterly, both from my manager and colleagues.

3. Culture Amp (Best for employee engagement and feedback)

via Culture Amp

Culture Amp positions itself as an“employee experience platform. It is designed to boost engagement and performance. It lets you launch surveys quickly, grab actionable insights, and link HR goals to business results.

Culture Amp’s performance management allows you to set goals, provide feedback, and support employee development seamlessly.

Culture Amp best features

Launch employee surveys to gather employee feedback efficiently

Interpret team engagement survey results with AI tools to uncover actionable insights

Enable real-time team communication for improved growth

Culture Amp limitations

Goal-setting tables lack the flexibility found in other platforms

Real-time assistance often comes with delays

Pricing is higher than that of simpler survey tools

Culture Amp pricing

Custom pricing

Culture Amp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (1300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (140+ reviews)

➡️ Read More: Best HRMS Software for Your Business: Scalable Solutions Reviewed

4. 15Five (Best for employee engagement surveys)

via 15Five

15Five focuses on continuous performance management through regular check-ins, feedback exchanges, and engagement surveys. Its name comes from employees spending 15 minutes writing a weekly report that takes managers 5 minutes to read.

With 15Five, you can run performance reviews that help your team reach their full potential. Plus, its engagement surveys give you actionable insights so you can make data-driven decisions to boost employee satisfaction. It aims to build strong manager-employee relationships through consistent communication.

15Five best features

Integrate with HRIS platforms like BambooHR and Workday for unified data management

Access ready-made people analytics to inform strategic HR decisions

Integrate with communication tools like Slack to enhance team collaboration

15Five limitations

Allowing only one active HRIS integration at a time limits flexibility

Experiencing issues with customer support, reporting, and training reduces usability

Enforcing a prescriptive weekly check-in format restricts team adaptability

15Five pricing

Engage : $4/month

Perform : $10/month

Total Platform: $16/month

15Five ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (1700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (890+ reviews)

Here’s why G2 users choose 15Five as a critical platform for their organization:

We have built a company wide OKR tied to our company wide average Pulse score. It is an easy check of how the company is “feeling” from week to week, and over the last 2 years, I have found it to be accurate, important and super easy for the team to adopt and stay consistent in use.

💡 Pro Tip: Discover what are performance management frameworks and learn how organizations track and assess employee performance: Set clear objectives with measurable results; perfect for aligning individual and team goals

Set realistic goals for staff and track their progress over time

Focus on holistic employee development through feedback and engagement

Assess performance from customer, financial, and internal perspectives

Gather comprehensive input from all levels, perfect for senior roles

5. Betterworks (Best for employee performance management and feedback)

via Betterworks

Betterworks is all about helping your organization reach peak performance. It’s a reliable performance management platform that boosts manager effectiveness, drives employee engagement, and allows HR leaders to make smarter decisions.

Plus, with Betterworks, you can give goal-focused, real-time feedback and motivate employees with ongoing recognition. So, consider it your organization’s trainer, but for performance.

Betterworks best features

Track historical data to monitor progress over time

Gain insights into performance with robust analytics and reporting functionalities

Integrate with popular communication tools such as Slack and Microsoft Teams for improved collaboration

Betterworks limitations

Reporting features are basic and require manual effort to extract insights

Reviewing past check-ins involves manually clicking through each entry

Betterworks pricing

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Mid-Market: Custom pricing

Betterworks ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4/5 (20+ reviews)

6. Engagedly (Best for team evaluations and effective goal management)

via Engagedly

Engagedly offers a modular platform covering performance management, employee engagement, learning, and recognition. It allows organizations to select the modules they need.

Provides features like 360-degree reviews, real-time feedback, goal setting (OKRs), learning management (LMS), surveys, and rewards. It aims for a comprehensive approach to employee development.

Additionally, its goal-setting feature helps ensure that even remote teams work towards the same company vision.

Engagedly best features

Foster continuous improvement through instant, constructive feedback channels

Use customizable surveys to gather insights and enhance the employee experience

Offer a learning management system to support career growth and skill development

Engagedly limitations

Modular, custom pricing makes transparency difficult

Erasing old ratings and reviews disrupts consistency and historical tracking

Engagedly pricing

Manage Performance: $5-$8/month per user

Learn & Grow : $3-$5/month per user

Recognize & Reward: $2/month per user

Engage & Listen: $2/month per user

Engagedly ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (70+ reviews)

Let’s find out why G2 users highly recommend Engagedly:

The most helpful is that we have options like Overview, Feedback, Check-in, Learning, Goals, Performance, and Groups. This makes it easier and more helpful while using it. I really enjoyed the quarterly check-in also and I felt really good if I got any feedback from our team. Engagedly helps us to learn lots of knowledge from the Library and keep our goals high. This will lead to great performance in the future.

7. Bonusly (Best for peer-to-peer employee recognition programs)

via Bonusly

Bonusly focuses on employee benefits by enhancing recognition and rewards within your organization.

It enables peer-to-peer recognition, allowing team members to acknowledge each other’s contributions in real time. It also offers rewards like gift cards, charitable donations, and company swag, catering to various preferences.

With integrations like Slack and Microsoft Teams, Bonusly fits right into your workflows, helping keep your workforce engaged and motivated.

Bonusly best features

Access a vast catalog of gift cards, donations, and custom incentives

Monitor recognition patterns and employee engagement metrics

Offer rewards and recognition suitable for a diverse, international workforce

Bonusly limitations

Analytics features don’t provide the detailed insights some users need

Templates feel restrictive when crafting personalized messages

Bonusly pricing

Appreciate: $2/month per seat

Connect : $5/month per seat

Achieve: $7/month per seat

Bonusly ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (3700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (1600+ reviews)

Here’s why Capterra users find Bonusly an amazing employee recognition tool:

Bonusly is a very strong employee recognition tool that encourages the use and engagement amongst this. The design really makes recognizing simple and receiving recognition rewarding and fulfilling.

💡 Pro Tip: Ready to level up your workplace? Learn how to use workforce analytics to build a thriving workplace: Evaluate current skills, tech, and workflows to align with strategic goals

Gather insights from surveys, databases, and performance tools

Use tools like ClickUp to organize, visualize, and analyze data

Implement changes like mentorship or flexible hours, then monitor results for improvement

8. Workvivo (Best for internal communication and employee engagement)

via Workvivo

Workvivo mixes traditional intranet with social media flair, letting employees share updates, recognize achievements, and celebrate milestones—all while building that strong sense of community.

Additionally, Workvivo offers seamless integration with popular tools such as Office 365, Zoom, Salesforce, G Suite, and Jira. This harmonizes your processes and brings all your communication tools together in one convenient location.

Workvivo best features

Collect and measure employee feedback, sentiment, and behavior for improved employee engagement

Access social feeds and collaboration spaces to stay connected, share information, and work more closely together

Easily integrate with over 40 HR tools, including Zoom, BambooHR, Workday, etc

Workvivo limitations

Pricing structure makes Workvivo less suitable for smaller companies

Advanced analytics are locked behind higher-tier plans

Workvivo pricing

Business Plan: Custom pricing

Enterprise Plan: Custom pricing

Workvivo ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (2000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (120+ reviews)

Here’s why G2 users find Workvivo best for connecting to their workplace:

One of the top reason why I like workvivo is because it is a platform where I can connect and interact from my colleagues even we are miles apart. Especially with the latest update of the comment/ interaction, you can show and share your emotions and feedback through emojis.

💡 Bonus Tip: Looking to improve your HR processes? Use these free HR templates & forms to simplify hiring, onboarding, and employee management!

9. HiBob HRIS (Best for centralizing payroll, benefits, and time tracking)

via HiBob HRIS

Need an HR tool that makes payroll, benefits, and time tracking less of a headache? Try HiBob (often called Bob) HRIS. It keeps your employee data neat to avoid redundancy and ensures consistency across the board.

For example, its onboarding module helps you seamlessly integrate new hires by organizing resumes, applications, and job postings in one place. The performance management feature lets you set and track employee goals, facilitating regular feedback and development.

HiBob HRIS best features

Access current and past pay stubs, W-2 forms, and salary information through the web portal

Extend compensation configurations globally with flexible location profiles and automatic currency conversion

Enter payroll for all employees based on salary or total hours worked efficiently

HiBob HRIS limitations

Lacks an in-built Applicant Tracking System (ATS)

Offers non-transparent pricing that may not suit smaller businesses

HiBob HRIS pricing

Custom pricing

HiBob HRIS ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (1300+ reviews)

Capterra: N/A

💡 Bonus Tip: Struggling to make performance reviews impactful? Check out the top performance review templates to boost employee growth. Drive results and empower your team!

10. Workday (Best for enhancing HR efficiency)

via Workday

Workday centralizes HR functions, streamlines processes, reduces operational costs, and enhances efficiency. Plus, with AI insights, you can better understand your employees’ skills and make smart decisions to tackle evolving business needs.

And don’t worry about compliance—Workday’s global support helps you navigate the regulatory maze, keeping you in line with local laws and regulations.

Workday best features

Gain real-time insights into your workforce with embedded AI analytics

Manage compensation effectively with agile tools tailored to your organization’s needs

Empower employees with self-service options for tasks like onboarding and time tracking

Workday limitations

High pricing makes Workday a poor fit for small businesses

Complex interface can overwhelm new users due to extensive features

Workday pricing

Human Capital Management: Custom pricing

Payroll: Custom pricing

Employee Experience: Custom pricing

Workday ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (1500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (1500+ reviews)

➡️ Read More: Best Employee Portal Software

11. Bamboo HR (Best for streamlining HR processes for small businesses)

via Bamboo HR

Are you looking for Leapsome alternatives that offer robust reporting and analytics capabilities? Go for BambooHR. It lets you generate ready-made reports on attendance, turnover, recruitment, performance, and more, with graphs and charts to present data to stakeholders.

Plus, with BambooHR, you can manage employee data, track hours, handle benefits, and run payroll—all in one spot. It even covers all the usual medical, dental, vision, and more benefits, ensuring you’re all set.

Bamboo HR best features

Manage employee data efficiently with a centralized database accessible to authorized personnel

Improve hiring processes using the applicant tracking system to manage candidates effectively

Simplify onboarding tasks with customizable checklists for new hires

Bamboo HR limitations

Lacks built-in employee scheduling, relying on third-party integrations

Offers limited reporting capabilities for in-depth analysis

Bamboo HR pricing

Custom pricing

Bamboo HR ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (2400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2900+ reviews)

One Workspace, Zero Clutter—Powered by ClickUp

HR tools should do more than keep things running—they should make your work easier. These 11 HR tools provide diverse strengths. They streamline hiring, simplify onboarding, boost engagement, track performance, and keep collaboration flowing smoothly while keeping collaboration smooth and effortless.

But when it comes to Leapsome alternatives, ClickUp takes the lead. From managing tasks to tracking performance and boosting collaboration, ClickUp does it all easily. Its intuitive interface, integrations, and customizability make it perfect for any team.

If you’re looking to make HR simpler (and a bit more fun), sign up for ClickUp today and create a faster and more connected HR system! 🚀