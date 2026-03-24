ClickUp Tasks

Never lose track of work again

Capture every request, assign it in seconds, and always know who owns what so projects don’t stall, deadlines don’t slip, and work doesn’t disappear.

No credit card.
Setup in 2 min.

No credit card. Setup in 2 min.

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Trusted by the best

A better way to work

Without ClickUp Tasks

  • Work lives in DMs, docs, meetings… and gets missed
  • Deadlines slip because nobody knows what’s next
  • Your brain becomes the project manager
  • Projects stall quietly until it’s too late

With ClickUp Tasks

  • Every request captured and assigned instantly
  • Everyone knows priorities, owners, and next steps
  • Progress stays visible without chasing updates
  • Work moves forward automatically

The foundation for every workflow

Tasks power everything in ClickUp, so your work stays organized, connected,
and moving no matter how complex it gets.
EVERYTHING INCLUDED

More than a to-do list

ClickUp Tasks come fully loaded with everything teams need to plan, assign, track, and finish work in one place.

EVERYTHING INCLUDED
CONNECTED WORK

Connected to your entire workspace

Tasks don’t live in isolation. They stay linked to docs, chat, goals, dashboards, and more so work stays clear and actionable.

CONNECTED WORK
EXECUTION AT SCALE

Built to run all your work

From daily action items to cross-team initiatives, ClickUp Tasks scale across every use case without stitching together multiple tools.

EXECUTION AT SCALE
ClickUp

Your team's work is already in motion. Make sure nothing falls through.

Join 3M+ teams who report and act from the same place. No credit card. Free forever.
AI POWERED EFFICIENCY

You focus on real work, AI handles the busywork

SUPER AGENTS

Your tasks, created and assigned automatically

Super Agents capture work from chat, threads, or any where you work, turning conversations into structured tasks with the right owner, due date, and priority.

Your tasks, created and assigned automatically
CLICKUP BRAIN

AI that works where you work

Ask questions, generate updates, and create subtasks without leaving your workflow. Brain pulls context from your entire Workspace to deliver answers and take action on the spot.

tasks - clickup brain

Plus, everything you need to get it done

Custom fields

Add dropdowns, priorities, dates, budgets, regions, deal sizes, anything your workflow needs

Multiple views

See your work as Lists, Boards, Calendars, Timelines, or Gantt charts

Automations

Trigger status changes, assignments, and notifications automatically when conditions are met.

Dependencies

Map blockers and get alerts when work stalls

Subtasks & Checklists

Break big work into trackable, manageable pieces

Multiple Assignees

Assign tasks to multiple people at once

Recurring Tasks

Set once, recreates automatically on your schedule

Comments & Clips

Discuss work in context with mentions and clips

Time Tracking

Track time spent with timers and estimates
THE CLICKUP PLATFORM

Tasks are just the beginning

Tasks are the connective tissue of the ClickUp platform. Docs, Dashboards, Chat, Whiteboards, and more in a single, converged app. Explore everything you unlock when your work lives in one place.
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Dashbaords

Visualize your data
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Board view

Kanban-style workflow
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Gantt

Timeline and dependencies
chat-icon

Chat

Real-time team messaging
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SyncUp

Video meetings & huddles
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Inbox

Centralize notifications
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Clips

Screen recordings
docs-icon

Docs

Collaborative documentation
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Whiteboards

Visual collaboration
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Wiki

Knowledge base
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Forms

Collect information
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Calendar

Schedule and manage time
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Scheduling

Automate calendar booking
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Automations

Workflow automation
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Time tracking

Monitor time spent
All features Icon

All features

Explore everything

Enterprise-grade
Everywhere

24/7 support
SOC 2 TYPE II
ISO 27001
GDPR
HIPAA
SOC 2 TYPE IIISO 27001GDPRHIPAA

FAQs

Never lose track of work again.

Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
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