Capture every request, assign it in seconds, and always know who owns what so projects don’t stall, deadlines don’t slip, and work doesn’t disappear.
No credit card.
Setup in 2 min.
No credit card. Setup in 2 min.
ClickUp Tasks come fully loaded with everything teams need to plan, assign, track, and finish work in one place.
Tasks don’t live in isolation. They stay linked to docs, chat, goals, dashboards, and more so work stays clear and actionable.
From daily action items to cross-team initiatives, ClickUp Tasks scale across every use case without stitching together multiple tools.
Super Agents capture work from chat, threads, or any where you work, turning conversations into structured tasks with the right owner, due date, and priority.
Ask questions, generate updates, and create subtasks without leaving your workflow. Brain pulls context from your entire Workspace to deliver answers and take action on the spot.