las 10 mejores herramientas de automatización creativa para impulsar la productividad

If you’re not using automation tools to take care of those pesky repetitive tasks, you’re already behind in the game. I’ve been there.

While I still have a long way to go in relying on AI for creative production, I would be lying if I said that AI and process automation tools haven’t made my life easier. They have helped me optimize my workflow and increase efficiency.

If you are also struggling to balance between AI and keeping your creativity intact, I’ve got you. In this blog post, I’ll discuss the top 10 creative automation solutions that can help you manage your workload better and boost creativity.

What is a Creative Automation Tool?

Creative automation tools are software that uses AI to automate repetitive tasks in content and design production. Imagine it as a super-powered assistant that handles repetitive tasks.

Let’s say you need social media posts for different channels. A creative automation platform can generate variations of a single template based on your input, such as product details and images.

This reduces mental workload and helps you focus better on the creative aspects like concept and messaging.

Creative automation software should help you simplify processes and enhance creativity. Here are the key capabilities you should consider to find the perfect fit for your workflow:

Content focus

Targeted content: Creative automation software should be able to create personalized content for different purposes, such as for videos, images, social media posts, and presentations

Template library: You should have access to a vast library of pre-designed design templates in different formats

Automation features

Task automation: It should It should automate repetitive tasks , including image resizing, formatting, background removal, and text translation

Data integration: A creative automation software should connect with your CRM, marketing automation platform, or other data sources to create personalize content

Distribution and testing

Multi-channel publishing: You should be able to easily export or publish creations directly to different platforms (social media, email, etc. )

A/B testing: Check whether the software supports testing different variations of your creatives

Usability and collaboration

User interface: The tool should be easy to learn and use, especially for non-designers

Collaboration tools: It should support real-time collaboration for creative teams

Additional factors

Scalability: Check whether the tool is scalable and can handle your current and future creative needs

Integrations: It should also integrate seamlessly with your existing design stack

Here are the best creative automation tools you can try to streamline your creative production process and enhance the quality of your projects:

1. ClickUp (Best for creative project management)

Collaborate, organize, and manage design projects on ClickUp’s comprehensive Design Project Management platform

Balancing creativity and strategic thinking is tough. While I focus on innovative ideas and problem-solving, long-term goals take a backseat. ClickUp has helped me achieve a balance here by building an entire creative workflow management process.

It’s an all-in-one platform for project management, team collaboration, productivity, and customer management. The ClickUp Automations feature has streamlined my workflows, making it easier to strike off repetitive tasks from my to-do list.

ClickUp makes creative project management much easier with its collaborative features. You can automatically add assignees and watchers so priority tasks are continuously monitored and team members are notified of status updates.

You can browse 100+ automation templates to set automations for assigning tasks and changing task statuses, priorities, assignees, due dates, and locations.

Explore 100+ of Automations templates to create customized creative workflows

What I have liked the most so far is ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s AI assistant. You can simply direct it to create an automation (what should be done when a task is completed). ClickUp Brain also enables you to set triggers or conditions to automate actions.

Add triggers or conditions to automate actions with ClickUp Brain

You can also set email automation in ClickUp to send automatic project updates to vendors and customers, ensuring everyone stays in the loop.

While ClickUp Automations has sorted the management process, the tailored ClickUp Agency Project Management Software has helped in boosting my team’s creativity.

Streamline workflow and boost creativity with ClickUp Agency Project Management Software

I also liked ClickUp Docs for creative collaboration. It can help create and store project roadmaps, build creative brief templates, and design execution plans. With rich formatting options, nested pages, and the option to embed assets, Docs can serve as a central repository for all the project-related information.

Prepare creative briefs and list down processes, tasks, or project guidelines with ClickUp Docs

ClickUp Whiteboards has become our go-to tool for creative jam sessions. All team members can share their ideas and notes on the canvas. I like using it to connect ideas with the drag-and-drop editor, add images and links. It even lets me create project tasks directly from the whiteboards.

Collaborate and brainstorm ideas with ClickUp Whiteboards for better creativity

ClickUp best features

Automate tasks: Break creative projects into manageable steps with Break creative projects into manageable steps with ClickUp Tasks and automate them using ClickUp Automations, making them less overwhelming and easier to track. You can create task types, set priority levels, and link related tasks

Create workflows: Use Use ClickUp Mind Maps to turn creative ideas into action plans. They help you build creative workflows for smooth project management

Create personalized content: Automate personalized content generation for campaigns, customer surveys, or product descriptions with Automate personalized content generation for campaigns, customer surveys, or product descriptions with ClickUp Brain

Get insights: Track campaign performance with Track campaign performance with ClickUp Dashboards to optimize creative techniques and processes

Track and optimize marketing campaigns with ClickUp Dashboards

Time tracking: Analyze how much time you are spending on manual tasks and creative processes with Analyze how much time you are spending on manual tasks and creative processes with ClickUp’s Time Tracking feature to improve your workflow

You can easily set up a creative workflow with ClickUp’s Creative and Design Template. It helps you build a detailed project plan, add visual timelines, and organize ideas into actionable tasks.

Download This Template Build end-to-end workflows for seamlessly executing creative projects with ClickUp’s Creative and Design Template

ClickUp limitations

ClickUp has a learning curve because of so many features

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise : Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month, billed annually

ClickUp reviews and ratings

G2: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Read also: 10 Best AI Automation Tools for Business Growth in 2024

2. Celtra (Best for launching digital campaigns)

via Celtra

Celtra is a creative automation tool, designed uniquely for creating and launching digital campaigns. You can use AI to create content, images, and videos in different formats and for different channels.

What I like the most about Celtra is that it enables seamless collaboration of design and content teams—by separating content and design creation. This allows creative teams to work on separate versions and reduces errors.

It also helps in ensuring brand consistency via customized toolkits and template-locking features. From campaign production to review, approval, and distribution, everything is available on one platform.

Celtra best features

Scale your work efficiently by automating repetitive tasks like resizing, cropping, and text formatting

Use AI to add visual elements like animation and product galleries to make engaging digital campaigns

Create a central hub for all creative assets

Scale campaign creation and distribution and improve transparency with centralized templates

Celtra limitations

The interface has a steep learning curve and can be complex for non-designers

Celtra pricing

Pricing not available

Celtra reviews and ratings

G2: 4. 4 /5 (350+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4 /5 (250+ reviews)

3. Adacado (Best to launch dynamic ad campaigns)

via Adacado

Adacado is a do-it-yourself advertising platform that helps you run display ads. Setting up a campaign on it is incredibly easy. I just plugged in my advertiser details, picked a campaign solution, uploaded my logo and images, and boom—I was live!

Best of all, it helps professionals like me cut down on vendor costs significantly.

It provides customized ad solutions for different industries. Whether I need a tailored ad for my specific industry or want to start from scratch, their creative editor has me covered.

The most interesting feature of Adacado is that it allows the quick creation of dynamic product ads by syncing product feed updates.

Adacado best features

Scale your advertisement campaigns by using pre-designed templates and a creative editor

Select where and to whom your Google ads are displayed by selecting various factors, including demographics, interests, age, and device type

Connect products available on Shopify directly and use shoppable ads with the in-and checkout widget

Adacado limitations

It doesn’t support collaboration with clients or team members

Adacado excels at automating simpler campaigns but might not be suitable for highly customized visuals

Adacado pricing

Media purchased: Impression Count x CPM (Cost per 1000 impressions)

Ads served: Based on dynamic and static rates (Dynamic rate starts at $0. 99. Static rate starts at $0. 25)

Product: Starts at $0. 15

Adacado reviews and ratings

Gartner: 4. 3/ 5 (3 ratings)

TrustPilot: 3/ 5 (19 reviews)

4. SundaySky (Best to create tailored video ads)

via SundaySky

SundaySky works great for teams that create a lot of videos for social media marketing, personalized sales campaigns, and brand promotions. Its Enterprise Video Platform uses AI to create engaging videos.

SundaySky’s AI helps me easily create video scripts, embed musical elements in the videos, and add natural voiceovers to the clips. That’s a lot of manual work automated in no time.

The AI integration also adds personalized video narrations and texts to enhance viewer engagement.

SundaySky best features

Create interactive videos in minutes with pre-designed templates, themes, and music tracks

Add personalized texts, narrations, and CTAs to capture viewers’ attention and improve conversion rate

Automate video distribution by integrating videos into any CMS, website, portal, or application

Create different versions of the same video to target specific audio segments with messages that resonate with them

SundaySky limitations

With limited template options, video content creation can be repetitive

Exported videos have reduced quality

SundaySky pricing

Custom pricing

SundaySky reviews and ratings

G2: 4. 4 /5 (31 reviews)

Cuspera: 4. 4 /5 (150+ reviews)

5. Hunch (Best for using product data for ads)

via Hunch

If you are looking for a holistic platform to design creatives and run campaigns, try Hunch. It uses AI to create multi-format ads. Simply upload your brand kit, and the AI feature automatically optimizes images and adjusts layouts.

Hunch also offers product-led creativity. For instance, I can add my product feed to the platform to enhance product images, videos, and ads based on the input. What I like the most about Hunch is that it helps convert data into creatives for all the items in a catalog.

Hunch best features

Create customized image and video templates to scale creative production

Upload your brand kit and get ad templates automatically resized for different channels

Run automated campaigns on social media channels and streamline campaign workflows

Automatically created multiple on-brand templates in different formats with Hunch’s Multi Artboard Template

Hunch limitations

You need some technical design and ad experience to run and manage campaigns on Hunch

Hunch pricing

Custom pricing

Hunch reviews and ratings

G2: 4. 6/ 5 (33 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/ 5 (13 reviews)

6. ChatGPT (Best to automate your brainstorming)

via ChatGPT

ChatGPT is an all-in-one AI-powered creative assistant I can turn to for everything from social media content and ad copies to personalized emails. All I need to do is enter the right prompt.

I love bouncing ideas off it and seeing where the conversation takes me.

It can even help with the design process by suggesting ideas and workflows for the user interface. If you want to create advanced designs using technical software, ChatGPT can provide design codes.

ChatGPT best features

Give text prompts and get quality content articles, social media, or marketing copy

Brainstorm and unique suggestions for ad campaigns

Create personalized content based for your target audience

Use its advanced version to generate infographics with text queries

ChatGPT limitations

It only helps in content ideation and production and cannot manage design tasks or ad campaigns

It does not automatically track campaign performance

ChatGPT pricing

Free: Forever free plan

Plus: $20 per month, billed annually

Team: $25 per user per month, billed annually

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ChatGPT reviews and ratings

G2: 4. 7/ 5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/ 5 (49 reviews)

7. Canva (Best to design visual content)

via Canva

Canva is my go-to tool to create stunning designs for campaigns, social media ads, brochures, presentations, reels, videos, and other visuals. It has many templates for different design formats, channels, and industries and a vast library of millions of images, icons, and graphics.

I can easily upload and edit images, create designs from scratch or using templates, or draw, sketch, and collaborate in real time with the Draw feature in Canva.

Do you have a blurred image with awkward framing? Use the Magic edit option to improve all images in just one click. Canva’s engagement tracking feature is also helpful for assessing your designs and user engagement.

Canva best features

Visualize your designs by giving text prompts to Magic Design tool

Automatically add popular music or tunes to your videos

Combine images quickly into videos using AI

Auto-translate your designs for different audiences with AI

Simplify your social media workflow by planning, scheduling, and publishing social media posts to different channels using the content planner

Canva limitations

It lacks ad and campaign management capabilities

Canva lacks advanced design features for advertisements

Canva pricing

Canva free: Forever free

Canva Pro: $15 per user per month, billed annually

Canva Teams: $10 per user per month (minimum three users), billed annually

Canva Enterprise: Custom pricing

Canva reviews and ratings

G2: 4. 7/ 5 (4500+ reviews)

GetApp: 4. 7/ 5 (11,000+ reviews)

8. Marpipe (Best to generate product ad catalogs)

via Marpipe

Marpipe is another creative automation tool that creates product catalog ads with AI. It integrates with your existing product feed from Shopify and other platforms and optimizes ad designs.

I liked the AI feature that auto removes the background image, scales the image to fit the design, and generates ad copy from product page copy.

Marpipe best features

Test multiple product design variations at once with Marpipe’s A/B testing capability

Build creative product design templates with the drag-and-drop builder

Create engaging product designs by connecting design layers with columns in the product feed

Add ad catalogs directly on ad platforms to increase engagement

Marpipe limitations

Marpipe has a complex interface and integration setup

Marpipe pricing

Explore: $0 forever

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Marpipe reviews and ratings

G2: 5/5 (4 reviews)

Capterra: 4/ 5 (1 review)

9. Bannerflow (Best for automated campaign production)

via Bannerflow

Bannerflow automates production, management, and optimization of digital ads. One thing that stood out for me is Bannerflow’s advanced brand animations that make digital ads more engaging. The option to automatically add data feeds to campaign creatives also boost engagement.

You can build a brand ad library and repurpose advanced creatives for campaign and ad production. Bannerflow also supports using custom widgets to create unique designs. Its translation management feature works great for companies with a global audience.

With this tool, I just need to make design and copy changes in the master brief, and the changes are automatically reflected in all campaigns.

Bannerflow best features

Enable quick production, publishing, and launching of dynamic ad campaigns across multiple channels

Create multiple variations for campaigns with a single master creative

Share live previews of campaigns to get approvals

Make live changes to adds to increase ROI

Bannerflow limitations

Some users mention issues like slow loading speed and unresponsive clicks

Bannerflow pricing

Custom pricing

Bannerflow reviews and ratings

G2: 4. 6/ 5 (100+ reviews)

TrustRadius: 6. 3/ 10 (7 reviews)

10. Innervate (Best for high-velocity ad creation)

via Innervate

Innervate (formerly RevJet) is another creative automation software that automates marketing and advertising campaigns. It helps users create personalized digital ads and campaigns for their target audience.

With Innervate, I was able to try A/B testing to measure the impact of my campaigns and optimize the campaigns for different channels, including social media and email.

Innervate best features

Create personalize ads with dynamic creative optimization (DCO) capabilities

Get tips on how to create personalized campaigns for regional audiences

Get detailed performance analytics and measure the ROI of campaigns

Innervate limitations

Innervate focuses more on customer experience and may not be suitable for automating creative tasks

Innervate pricing

Custom pricing

Innervate reviews and ratings

Capterra: 4. 4/ 5 (200+ reviews)

Automate your Creative Tasks with ClickUp

Creativity requires focus and a calm mind. If your team is buried in administrative tasks, managing creative tasks such as campaign planning or designing can become challenging.

This is where leading creative automation tools like ClickUp can help.

They automate repetitive tasks with AI, streamlining your workflow and making designing and executing creative ideas easier. ClickUp offers powerful automation, intuitive task management, and AI-driven insights to enable smooth creative processes and boost productivity.

Sign up on ClickUp for free to transform the way you manage your creative projects!