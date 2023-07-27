Creative & Design

Creative and design teams get requests to design and develop creative assets from multiple departments. This template makes creative production a breeze. It supports an end-to-end workflow that goes from request intake, to planning with creative brief docs, to execution of the project using subtasks, and an asset library.
Creative & DesignAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +9
-
OPEN, CONCEPT, REQUEST TRIAGED, CLOSED, IN DEVELOPMENT, IN REVIEW, IN PROGRESS, LIVE, OPEN, COMPLETE, ON HOLD, APPROVED
- Channel
- Marketing Task Type
- Mockups / Inspiration
- Objective
- Primary Marketing Goal
- Requester
- Target Audience
- Meeting Minutes
- Welcome!
- List
- Creative Request Form
- Creative Process
- Team Docs