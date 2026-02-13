CLICKUP ACCELERATOR

Everything your team needs to work faster, in one place

Go from 20+ disconnected tools to one converged AI workspace—purpose-built to accelerate your department's workflows.

Go live in 20 days.

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
Trusted by the best
WORK SPRAWL

Your team is juggling disconnected tools, apps, and AI

When everything lives in one place, AI has the context to help—and your team spends less time searching, switching, and starting over.

The old way:

  • Juggling 20+ disconnected apps
  • AI without work context
  • Manual, repetitive processes
  • Siloed departments
  • Months to implement AI

The ClickUp way:

  • One converged AI workspace
  • AI with full work context
  • Pre-built Agents to accelerate AI activation
  • Cross-departmental visibility
  • Go live in 20 days
AGENT ACCELERATORS

Super Agents work 24/7 from day one

ClickUp Accelerator comes with pre-built, department-specific AI coworkers—so your team can ignore the busywork and focus on what actually drives impact.

Turn campaign requests into finished work with Super Agents that understand your brand.

Marketing Super Agents 2280 x 1440

THE NEW ERA OF WORK

End Work Sprawl with ClickUp Accelerator

The enterprise-grade AI suite with everything your department needs: a unified workspace, best-in-class AI tools, and expert-guided setup with ongoing support.

One Converged AI Workspace
20+ work apps you need (projects, Docs, Chat, whiteboards, time tracking, CRM, dashboards) integrated and working together.
Converged 800 x 800
ClickUp Brain & Premium AI
One AI with full context across your department's work—plus unlimited access to premium LLMs (Claude, Gemini, ChatGPT) to accelerate output from day one.
Brain LLMS 800 x 800
Dedicated Support & Implementation
Expert onboarding, hands-on AI integration support, and ongoing optimization with quarterly business reviews.
Dedicated Support 1040 x 504
CONVERGENCE + AI

Move faster with AI that lives where your work happens

AI that automates meetings, manages projects, delivers insights, and more—already built into ClickUp.

AI Search & Ask
Ask Brain for instant answers and insights from all your teams' tools, files, and data—a single source of truth, always up to date.
Mention Brain 1040 x 504
AI Dashboards
No spreadsheets. No manual work. Access instant insights about what's driving results, and keep stakeholders aligned at a glance.
AI Dashboards 1040 x 504
AI Notetaker
Joins calls, captures detailed notes, creates tasks, and shares summaries—so nothing is overlooked.
AI Notetaker 720 x 492
AI Projects
Work moves forward with automated task assigning, progress tracking, and prioritization.
AI Projects 720 x 492 v2
AI Creator
Turn ideas into ready-to-use visuals, content, and task breakdowns effortlessly.
AI Creator
EXPAND YOUR AI TEAM

Turn your team's best practices into AI agents

Transform the workflows that make your department successful into AI agents and scale them across your entire organization—no coding skills required.

4G9xpq1YiBZYosoKwTXcHw-media
CONSOLIDATE

All your team's tools in one workspace

With 1k+ integrations, ClickUp connects with the apps your department is already using.

Slack
Chrome
GitHub
Microsoft Teams
HubSpot
OneDrive
Outlook
CloudApp
Todoist
Trello
Asana
Giphy
Tableau
Discord
Miro
Calendly
Bugsnag
Twilio
LambdaTest
Time Doctor
TimeCamp
TMetric
Timely
Front
Zendesk
Box
Intercom
Google Hangouts Chat
Sunsama
Salesforce
Sleekplan
Slab
PractiTest
ProBackup
Savemyleads
Memtime
Marker.io
n8n
Monitask
Merge
Pably
HelpScout
Integrately
GoogleForms
Hubstaff
AirTable
RingCentral
Station
EasyInsight
GoogleSheets
Evernote
Protractor
Shift
Canny
Support Bee
Unito
Make
Grammarly
Jira
Monday.com
WebWork
Zohoflow
Typeform
Userback
Basecamp
Wrike
Confluence
Clockify
SSO
Jotform
PomoDone
Timeneye
DueFocus
Sentry
Bitbucket
Zoom
Loom
Google Calendar
Figma
GitLab
Webhooks
Everhour
Toggl
ACCELERATED SUPPORT

Our team is always there for your team

Activate Super Agents and AI across your organization—with ongoing support from our experts.

1:1 Training Graphic 550 x 246

1:1 Training

Allotted monthly hours for Q&A with your ClickUp Assist expert.

Dedicated Support 550 x 246

Dedicated Support

In-workspace assistance, quarterly business reviews, and more.

REAL TEAMS. UNREAL RESULTS.

What teams achieve with ClickUp Accelerator

3+ hours saved weekly

By 60% of customers.

6+ tools replaced

With one AI workspace.

55% saved money

By switching to ClickUp.

97% improved efficiency

From using ClickUp.

88% report better collaboration

From using ClickUp.

Zero disruption

When migrating to ClickUp.

CUSTOMER STORY

How Shipt's marketing team accelerated execution with ClickUp

“ClickUp has allowed us to streamline our operations and improve our efficiency, making it easier to collaborate and manage our projects effectively.”

–Leslie Jones, Senior Marketing Project Manager, Shipt

  • Moved from Wrike to ClickUp in days
  • Consolidated 3+ communication tools
  • Eliminated visibility roadblocks
  • Faster cross-functional execution
Leslie Jones Shipt 800 x 800
RESOURCES

Learn more about ClickUp Accelerator

Guides, playbooks, and real customer stories to help your teams get up and running faster.

ClickUp Accelerator Wistia

Give Your Team an Unfair Advantage with ClickUp Accelerator

See how ClickUp Accelerator can eliminate Work Sprawl for your marketing team—with a converged AI workspace that unifies 20+ apps.

ClickUp Accelerator Vs. Custom Enterprise AI How to Choose

ClickUp Accelerator Vs. Custom Enterprise AI: How to Choose

Build or buy? Compare Accelerator's ready-to-deploy AI (live in days) with custom builds (6-18 months). Find the best fit for your needs.

Winning in 2026 The AI Accelerator Playbook Webinar

Winning in 2026: The AI Accelerator Playbook

Discover Super Agents for Marketing, Product, Services, Projects, and HR—plus stories of real teams boosting business efficiency with AI workflows.

ClickUp

Ready to accelerate productivity in 20 days?

Talk to an expert about ClickUp Accelerator today!

Workspace CTA 944 x 742 v2
ClickUp
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT