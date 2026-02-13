Go from 20+ disconnected tools to one converged AI workspace—purpose-built to accelerate your department's workflows.
Go live in 20 days.
Go live in 20 days.
When everything lives in one place, AI has the context to help—and your team spends less time searching, switching, and starting over.
ClickUp Accelerator comes with pre-built, department-specific AI coworkers—so your team can ignore the busywork and focus on what actually drives impact.
Turn campaign requests into finished work with Super Agents that understand your brand.
The enterprise-grade AI suite with everything your department needs: a unified workspace, best-in-class AI tools, and expert-guided setup with ongoing support.
AI that automates meetings, manages projects, delivers insights, and more—already built into ClickUp.
Transform the workflows that make your department successful into AI agents and scale them across your entire organization—no coding skills required.
With 1k+ integrations, ClickUp connects with the apps your department is already using.
Activate Super Agents and AI across your organization—with ongoing support from our experts.
Allotted monthly hours for Q&A with your ClickUp Assist expert.
In-workspace assistance, quarterly business reviews, and more.
By 60% of customers.
With one AI workspace.
By switching to ClickUp.
From using ClickUp.
From using ClickUp.
When migrating to ClickUp.
Guides, playbooks, and real customer stories to help your teams get up and running faster.
See how ClickUp Accelerator can eliminate Work Sprawl for your marketing team—with a converged AI workspace that unifies 20+ apps.
Build or buy? Compare Accelerator's ready-to-deploy AI (live in days) with custom builds (6-18 months). Find the best fit for your needs.
Discover Super Agents for Marketing, Product, Services, Projects, and HR—plus stories of real teams boosting business efficiency with AI workflows.
Talk to an expert about ClickUp Accelerator today!