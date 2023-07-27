Managing your company's vendors is an essential part of any business. Keeping track of current and potential vendors, their contacts, and other important information can be a challenge. That’s why ClickUp's Vendor Master List Template helps you organize, store and share your vendor data in one place.

This template helps you:

Reduce time spent searching through old spreadsheets

Easily search for vendors by name, contact info or industry

Collaborate with teammates on vendor management activities

Whether you're a freelancer looking to manage client relationships or a larger organization seeking to optimize vendor management processes, this template has the tools needed to make it easier!

Benefits of a Vendor Master List Template

A vendor master list template is essential for any company who works with vendors. Here are some of the advantages of having a vendor master list template:

Helps to streamline vendor management process

Enables better decisions when selecting new vendors

Helps to ensure compliance with vendor contracts

Provides visibility into vendor performance and spending

Main Elements of a Vendor Master List Template

ClickUp's Vendor Master List Template is designed to help you keep track of your vendors in one place. This List template includes:

Custom Statuses: Mark task status such as Complete, Disengaged, New and Ongoing to easily categorize vendors

Custom Fields: Use 6 different custom attributes such as Service Quality, Supplies Type, Contact Person, Address, Email, to save vital information about vendors and easily visualize vendor data

Custom Views: Open 5 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as the Vendor List, Priority Vendors, Vendor Form, Getting Started Guide, Vendor Location so that all the information is easy to access and organized

Project Management: Improve vendor tracking with time tracking capabilities, tags, dependency warning, emails, and more

How to Use a Vendor Master List Template

Creating a vendor master list is an important part of managing and tracking the vendors you use. By keeping all the information in one place, it’s easier to review, compare, and update your vendors when needed. Here's how to use the Vendor Master List Template in ClickUp:

1. Gather vendor information

The first step is to gather the necessary information about each vendor. This includes contact information, pricing, payment terms, services offered, and any relevant reviews or ratings.

Use Docs in ClickUp to collect information about each vendor.

2. Create the document

Using a spreadsheet program or other suitable software, create a document to organize the information. Start by entering the names of each vendor in the first column, along with any relevant details like their contact information and services offered.

Use the Table view in ClickUp to build your own customized spreadsheet and vendor list.

3. Enter data

Add the relevant information for each vendor into the document. Once all the necessary data has been entered, use it to compare and contrast the various vendors.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to track each key data point for each vendor.

4. Review and update

Once your vendor master list is complete, review the data regularly to ensure that all information is up-to-date and accurate. When changes occur, make sure to update the document accordingly so as not to miss out on any important details.

Set a recurring task in ClickUp to regularly review and update your vendor list.

Get Started with ClickUp's Vendor Master List Template

Purchasing departments can use this Vendor Master List Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to managing vendor information and tracking purchase orders.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to manage your vendor list:

Use the Vendor List View to keep track of all your vendors

The Priority Vendors View will help you prioritize important vendors and keep them organized

The Vendor Form View will give you a space to store important information about each of your vendors

The Getting Started Guide View will help you get up and running quickly and easily

The Vendor Location View will help you keep track of where each vendor is located

Organize tasks into four different statuses: Complete, Disengaged, New, Ongoing, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as you progress through tasks to keep stakeholders informed of progress

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Vendor Master List Template Today

Related Templates