Managing employee time off requests with a streamlined template is essential for any business. With a comprehensive time off request template, you can make sure appropriate approvals are in place and keep track of who's taking leave when—all without the paperwork and headaches.

The ClickUp Time Off Request Template helps you:

Streamline the process for both team leaders and employees

Set clear parameters for approving or rejecting leave requests

Keep everyone informed about which team members are away at any given time

Whether you're managing vacation days, sick days, or something else entirely, ClickUp's ready-made template is here to help.

Benefits of a Time Off Request Template

Time off is an important part of a healthy work-life balance. A time off request template can help ensure that your team takes their time off in a way that works for everyone. Benefits of using a time off request template include:

Ensuring that employees are taking necessary time off for their well-being

Providing a streamlined way to keep track of vacation days and other types of leave

Reducing paperwork and administrative burden by automating time off requests

Promoting fairness and consistency in how time off is allocated and managed

Main Elements of a Time Off Request Template

ClickUp's Time Off Request Template is designed to help you manage employee requests for time off. This List template includes:

Custom Statuses: Mark task status such as Approved, In Review, New Request, and Rejected to keep track of employee requests

Custom Fields: Use 10 different custom attributes such as End of Time Off, Start of Time Off, E signature of Requestor, Request Type, and Request For, to save all the details of each request

Custom Views: Open 5 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as Time Off Request Form, Rejected, Requests, Start Here, and Approval Process, so that all the information is easy to access and organized

Project Management: Improve time off request tracking with task dependencies, tagging, emails, and more

How to Use a Time Off Request Template

Time off requests can be a tricky process—but with the right system in place, it doesn’t have to be. Here are 6 steps to help you create a time off request template in ClickUp:

1. Set up a policy

The first step is to create a policy that outlines the process for requesting time off and the criteria for approval. This will help ensure that everyone is on the same page and that requests are handled in a consistent manner.

Use a Doc in ClickUp to outline the policy and criteria for requesting time off.

2. Create a template

Once the policy is in place, create a template for submitting time off requests. This should include fields for the employee’s name, the dates they are requesting off, and any other relevant information.

Use the Table view in ClickUp to create a template for time off request submissions.

3. Automate the process

Once the template is in place, you can use automations to save time and streamline the process. You can set up automations to send notifications to the relevant parties when a request is submitted and approved, or when a request is denied.

Set up automations in ClickUp to notify relevant parties when a request is submitted or approved.

4. Track requests

It’s also important to track all requests, both approved and denied. This will help ensure that you are staying in compliance with your policy and making sure that no one is taking too much time off.

Create tasks in ClickUp to track each request that has been made and its status.

5. Review requests

You should also set aside time to review all requests on a regular basis. This will help you identify any potential issues early on and make sure that no one is taking too much time off.

Set a recurring task in ClickUp to review time off requests on a regular basis.

6. Follow up with employees

Finally, it’s important to follow up with employees after their requests have been approved or denied. This will help ensure that everyone is on the same page and that all requests are handled in a timely manner.

Send emails in ClickUp to follow up with employees after their requests have been approved or denied.

Get Started with ClickUp's Time Off Request Template

Employees can use this Time Off Request Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to tracking employee vacation requests and managing time off.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to manage time off requests:

Use the Time Off Request Form View to allow employees to submit their requests

The Rejected View will help you keep track of requests that have been denied

The Requests View will help you keep track of all the requests that have been submitted

The Start Here View will give you a place to list out the steps in the approval process

The Approval Process View will help you manage the approval process and keep track of who has approved or denied requests

Organize tasks into four different statuses: Approved, In Review, New Request, Rejected, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as requests are approved or rejected to keep team members informed of progress

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Time Off Request Template Today

Related Templates