Record and track project documents, drawings, material data and other information using the Submittal Log template. Ensure that submittals are conforming to the contract documents and delivered on time by monitoring logs.
Submittal LogAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
APPROVED, CANCELLED, FOR REVIEW, IN REVIEW, NEEDS REVISION
- Notes
- PM Email
- Project ID
- Project Manager (PM)
- PM Phone
- Submittal Type
- Project
- Submittal Status
- Submittal Log Form
- Submittal Log
- Getting Started Guide