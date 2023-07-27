This template enables efficient tracking of membership applications, including the new and active applications. It includes a form view that applicants use to enter their basic information.
Template Includes
📝 FOR REVIEW, 🕛 IN REVIEW, 📩 NEW APPLICATION, 👍APPROVED, COMPLETE, ✅ FOR VERIFICATION
- Gender
- Date of Birth
- Address
- Membership Tier
- Mobile Number
- Occupation
- Relationship
- Membership Period
- ID Photo
- Email Address
- Membership Type
- Signature
- Emergency Contact Number
- Membership No.
- Emergency Contact Name
- Membership Process
- Getting Started Guide
- New Application
- Active Members
- Membership Form