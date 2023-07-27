Creating a quote form for potential customers is essential for any business. It helps you gather the right information about your clients, quickly and accurately. That way, details like price, quantity, and timelines can be properly established from the get-go—saving you time and hassle down the line.

ClickUp's Quote Form Template makes creating quotes easy and streamlined. With this template, you'll be able to:

Gather client requirements efficiently

Generate accurate quotes in no time

Provide better customer service through increased visibility into clients’ needs

With ClickUp's Quote Form Template, you can streamline your process and create winning quotes that convert more leads into happy customers!

Benefits of a Quote Form Template

Quote forms are a valuable tool for streamlining the sales process. A good quote form template can:

Help you ensure accuracy and consistency in pricing across different customers

Allow you to quickly provide customers with a detailed quote

Provide a clear outline of the product and services being offered

Help you better manage customer expectations and avoid disagreements

Main Elements of a Quote Form Template

ClickUp's Quote Form Template is designed to help you keep track of quotes and proposals. This List template includes:

Custom Statuses: Mark task status such as In Review, Ready, Rejected, Quote Sent, and In Progress to keep track of the progress of each quote

Custom Fields: Use 10 different custom attributes such as Service Offering, Job Description, Speaker Email, Potential Start Date, Hourly Rate, and more to save vital information about quotes and easily visualize quote data

Project Management: Improve quote tracking with time tracking capabilities, tags, dependency warning, emails, and more

How to Use a Quote Form Template

Creating a quote form is the first step to getting the sale—so it's important to make sure it's accurate and professional. Here are five steps to help you create and submit a great quote form:

1. Gather necessary information

Before putting together a quote form, it's important to have all the necessary information about the project. This includes the customer's name, contact information, and a description of the project, including any special requirements or deadlines.

Use a Doc in ClickUp to collect the necessary information for each project.

2. Determine the costs

Once you have all the necessary information, you can start to estimate the costs associated with the project. This includes the labor and materials required, as well as any additional fees or taxes.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to track each cost associated with the project.

3. Design the quote form

Once you have determined the costs, you can create a quote form. Make sure to include an overview of the project, a breakdown of the costs, and any terms and conditions that apply.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to lay out the quote form and make sure all the necessary information is included.

4. Submit the quote form

Once the quote form is complete, submit it to the customer for approval. Make sure to include any additional information that may be helpful in understanding the quote form, such as a timeline or sample images.

Send an automated email from ClickUp to the customer with the quote form attached.

5. Follow up

Once you have submitted the quote form, it's important to follow up with the customer to make sure they received it and to answer any questions they may have.

Set a recurring task in ClickUp to remind you to follow up with the customer.

Get Started with ClickUp's Quote Form Template

Sales professionals can use this Quote Form Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to creating customer quotes and tracking sales.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to create and manage quotes:

Create a task for each quote request

Assign tasks to team members and designate a timeline

Collaborate with stakeholders to review and approve quotes

Organize tasks into six different statuses: In Review, Ready, Rejected, Quote Sent, In Progress, to keep track of progress

Set up notifications to stay up-to-date on progress

Hold regular meetings to discuss progress and any issues

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Quote Form Template Today

