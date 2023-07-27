Making decisions for your company's success can be daunting, especially in a rapidly changing environment. To stay competitive and make sure the right tasks are being prioritized, you need a plan. That's where ClickUp's Quarterly Roadmap Template comes in!

The Quarterly Roadmap Template helps you:

Visualize and prioritize the most important tasks

Align teams around what’s most important to move forward

Evaluate progress toward goals quickly and accurately

Whether building the ultimate customer journey or juggling short-term initiatives with long-term projects, this template will help you get it all done right—and fast!

Benefits of a Quarterly Roadmap Template

A quarterly roadmap template can be a powerful tool for aligning teams and achieving strategic objectives. Here are some of the benefits of using a quarterly roadmap template:

Provides visibility into the team’s progress and goals

Enables teams to adapt quickly to changing market conditions

Makes it easier to plan and track resources and milestones

Facilitates communication and collaboration across departments

Main Elements of a Quarterly Roadmap Template

ClickUp's Quarterly Roadmap Template is designed to help you plan out your organization's goals for the next quarter. This Doc template includes:

Custom Statuses: Create tasks with custom statuses to keep track of the progress of each goal

Custom Fields: Categorize and add attributes to manage your roadmap goals and easily visualize progress

Custom Views: Start with this Doc template and build out your ClickUp workflow which includes List, Gantt, Workload, Calendar, and more

Project Management: Improve roadmap tracking with comment reactions, nested subtasks, multiple assignees, and priority labels

How to Use a Quarterly Roadmap Template

Creating a quarterly roadmap is a great way to keep your team organized and on track to reach the goals you have set. By taking the time to plan out each quarter, you’ll be better prepared to tackle any challenges that come your way and stay ahead of the competition. Here are five steps to help you create a successful quarterly roadmap in ClickUp:

1. Establish your goals

Before you start creating your roadmap, take some time to think about what you want to accomplish in the next quarter. What are the major goals you’d like to achieve and what projects will you need to work on to reach them.

Set goals in ClickUp to make sure everyone on your team is on the same page.

2. Assign tasks

Now that you’ve determined your goals for the quarter, it’s time to start breaking them down into tasks. Assign tasks to the appropriate team members and set deadlines for each task.

Create tasks in ClickUp and assign them to the right people, assign deadlines to make sure each task is completed on time.

3. Create a timeline

Next, create a timeline of when each task should be completed. It’s important to leave some flexibility with the timeline, as things can change and you may need to adjust it as you go.

Use the Gantt Chart in ClickUp to create a visual timeline for your tasks.

4. Track progress

Throughout the quarter, track progress on tasks to make sure you’re staying on track. If there are any delays or issues that arise, you’ll be able to address them quickly before they become major problems.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to track progress on tasks in real time.

5. Review and adjust

At the end of the quarter, review your roadmap and make adjustments as needed. Consider what worked and what didn’t and use that information to shape your roadmap for the next quarter.

Set Milestones in ClickUp to review and adjust your roadmap at the end of each quarter.

Get Started with ClickUp's Quarterly Roadmap Template

Business owners and managers can use this Quarterly Roadmap Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to planning and setting goals for the upcoming quarter.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to create a successful quarterly roadmap:

Create a project to track progress throughout the quarter

Set deadlines for each task and assign team members to specific tasks

Collaborate with stakeholders to brainstorm ideas and create content

Organize tasks into categories to keep track of progress

Set up notifications to stay up-to-date on progress

Hold regular meetings to discuss progress and any issues

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

