Projects can quickly become overwhelming, leading to confusion and project creep. That's why project managers need an effective way to stay organized and keep track of all tasks, timelines, and resources involved.

The Project Management One Pager Template from ClickUp provides the perfect way to quickly summarize your project's objectives, key resources, timeline, and deliverables into one concise design. With this template you'll be able to:

Capture all the important information in a simple one-pager design

Create transparency among stakeholders for efficient collaboration

Easily share progress updates with team members or clients

Whether you're managing a small website redesign or a large engineering project, this template gives you the power to organize your projects like never before—all in one place!

Benefits of a Project Management One Pager Template

Project management one pager templates are a great tool for keeping projects on track and communicating progress to stakeholders. When used correctly, they can:

Provide a quick overview of the project status

Highlight the most important information and progress

Easily communicate changes, updates, and risks

Help teams stay organized and on the same page

Main Elements of a Project Management One Pager Template

ClickUp's Project Management One Pager Template is designed to help you quickly plan, organize, and track your projects. This List template includes:

Custom Statuses: Create tasks with custom statuses such as Complete, In Progress, and To Do to keep track of the progress of each step in the project

Custom Fields: Categorize and add attributes to manage your tasks and easily visualize the progress of a project

Custom Views: Open 4 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as the Getting Started Guide, Planning Stage, Calendar, and Project Plan so that all project information is easy to access and organized

Project Management: Improve tracking in your project management software with time tracking capabilities, tags, dependency warning, emails, and more

How to Use a Project Management One Pager Template

A project management one-pager is a great tool to get all your project information in one place and ensure everyone is on the same page. Here are the steps you need to take to use this template:

1. Gather all the relevant information

You will need to gather all the pertinent information about your project and its objectives. This includes the project’s timeline, key deliverables, major tasks and milestones, and any other details that are important to the project’s success.

Use Goals in ClickUp to list all the project objectives and keep track of progress.

2. Create the document

The one-pager should be easy to read and understand, so make sure to include visuals like charts and diagrams to help illustrate the information.

Use the Gantt chart view in ClickUp to illustrate the timeline and major milestones of your project.

3. Enter data

Enter all the necessary information into the document, such as the project’s timeline, key deliverables, and any other details that need to be included.

Use the Table view in ClickUp to add data to your one-pager.

4. Review and update

Once your one-pager is complete, review the data regularly to ensure that all information is up-to-date and accurate. When changes occur, make sure to update the document accordingly so as not to miss out on any important details.

Set a recurring task in ClickUp to review and update the one-pager regularly.

Get Started with ClickUp's Project Management One Pager Template

Project managers can use this Project Management One Pager Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to summarizing project information and providing an overview.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to manage your projects:

Use the Getting Started Guide View to quickly set up the project and understand the basics

The Planning Stage View will help you brainstorm ideas and set up tasks for the project

The Calendar View will help you plan out when tasks should be completed and stay on track

The Project Plan View will give you an overview of the project and allow you to adjust tasks as needed

Organize tasks into three different statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as you progress through tasks to keep stakeholders informed of progress

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Project Management One Pager Template Today

Related Templates