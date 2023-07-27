Process and Procedures

Ready to establish processes in your company? This process and procedure template highlights the tasks you need to do to create a living process document! You can also use the Whiteboard to figure out how the processes are going to flow into one another.
Process and ProceduresAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
-
COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, TO DO
- Issue Level
- Completion Rate
- Approver
- Documentation Stage
- Stakeholder/s
- Department
- Type of Document
- Process Flowchart
- Documentation List
- Documentation Stage
- Timeline
- Getting Started Guide