Social media is an essential part of any successful marketing strategy. But staying organized, on top of your content, and staying ahead of the competition can be a challenge. That’s why ClickUp's Modern Social Media Calendar Template is the perfect solution for you!

This comprehensive template will help you plan and keep track of all your social media activities, so that you:

Organize and plan content across different social media platforms

Keep track of content performance in real-time

Measure success with easy-to-understand data visualization tools

Whether you're managing one account or multiple accounts across several industries, this template is designed to help make social media management a breeze!

Benefits of a Modern Social Media Calendar Template

Social media is an increasingly important part of marketing campaigns. A modern social media calendar template can help you organize and plan your efforts more effectively. Some of the benefits of using one include:

Creating a streamlined workflow for social media content creation

Making it easier to ensure consistency across all social media platforms

Providing visibility into upcoming campaigns and events

Enabling you to plan ahead and set goals for social media performance

Main Elements of a Modern Social Media Calendar Template

ClickUp's Modern Social Media Calendar Template is designed to help you manage and track your social media content. This List template includes:

Custom Statuses: Create tasks with custom statuses such as Design, Ideas, Internal Review, Published, and Scheduled to keep track of the progress of each post

Custom Fields: Categorize and add attributes to manage your tasks such as Theme, Publish Date, Channel, Final Output, and Hashtags

Custom Views: Open 5 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as the Content Process, Topic List, Social Media Posts, Getting Started Guide, and Social Media Calendar so that all the content is organized

Project Management: Improve social media content tracking with time tracking capabilities, comments, AI, and more

How to Use a Modern Social Media Calendar Template

Creating and managing a social media calendar is key to having an effective social media strategy..

Here are five steps to help you manage social media using ClickUp:

1. Establish a goal

Before creating your calendar, it’s important to define a goal or objective. Do you want to increase website traffic, boost engagement, or build brand awareness? Knowing the purpose of your calendar will help you determine the type of content you should be posting and when you should be doing it.

Use a Doc in ClickUp to brainstorm ideas and decide on a goal for your social media calendar.

2. Pick a platform

You don’t have to be on every social platform—pick the ones that make sense for your brand and focus on those.

Use tasks in ClickUp to create a list of the platforms you want to use and assign tasks to your team members who will be responsible for managing each one.

3. Brainstorm content ideas

It’s important to have a variety of content ideas ready to go. Think of content that will engage your audience and keep them interested in your brand.

Use Whiteboards in ClickUp to brainstorm ideas for content and add notes, images, and videos to your board.

4. Schedule content

Now that you have your content ideas, it’s time to start scheduling. Start by filling out your calendar with the content you’ve created, and then fill in the gaps with content from other sources.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to organize and schedule content for each platform.

5. Monitor performance

It’s important to keep track of how your content is performing. Monitor your analytics to see what’s working and what’s not. This will help you adjust your strategy and make sure you’re making the most of your social media efforts.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to track performance metrics such as engagement rate, likes, comments, shares, etc.

Get Started with ClickUp's Modern Social Media Calendar Template

Marketing professionals can use this Modern Social Media Calendar Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to scheduling posts and tracking engagement.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to create and manage social media content:

Use the Content Process View to organize and track your content creation process

The Topic List View will help you brainstorm and store ideas for content

The Social Media Posts View will give you a space to create and store content for specific social media platforms

The Getting Started Guide View will help you stay organized and keep track of social media best practices

The Social Media Calendar View will help you plan out when to post content and track progress

Organize tasks into five different statuses: Design, Ideas, Internal Review, Published, Scheduled, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as you progress through tasks to keep stakeholders informed of progress

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Modern Social Media Calendar Template Today

Related Templates