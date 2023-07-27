Marketing Email

Add template

  • List

  • Beginner

Email marketing is a potent marketing channel that uses email to advertise the goods or services your company offers. This is a type of direct marketing as well as digital marketing. This Marketing Email template can help marketing teams plan out, keep track of, and gather results of marketing emails.

Template Includes

    • +3
    • 📜 DRAFTED, 📡 LIVE, 📅 SCHEDULED, 📝 TO DO, ✅ COMPLETE, ✍🏻 IN PROGRESS

  • Attributed Sales
  • Bounce Rate (%)
  • Draft link
  • Included Links
  • Emails Sent
  • Sending Schedule
  • Emails Opened
  • Emails Delivered
  • Clicks
  • Image
  • Approval Stage
  • Open Rate (%)
  • Click-through Rate (%)
  • Theme

  • Emails
  • Sending Schedule
  • Status Board
  • Team Status
  • Statistics
  • Getting Started Guide
Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week