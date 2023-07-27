Landing Page Database

Manage all your website content in one place with this simple template. Ensure high-level organization and track analytics with an easy-to-navigate landing page database, and quickly see what pages are in progress and when content needs to be updated with a streamlined Kanban board.

Template Includes

    • +5
    • CLOSED, OPEN, EDITING, IN PROGRESS, PENDING, READY, REVIEW, UPDATE REQUIRED

  • Landing Page URL
  • Tracker Status
  • Update Status
  • Feature Status
  • LP Category
  • Date Published
  • Database Status

  • Database Hub
  • Database List
  • Database Hub
  • Status Tracker
  • Status Tracker
