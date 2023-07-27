Staying organized and on top of your content can be tough, but with ClickUp's Editorial Calendar Template, you'll stay ahead of the curve. This template helps you:

Plan content in advance to keep a consistent workflow

Visualize your strategy and share it with entire teams

Manage tasks, deadlines and resources easily

From blogs to campaigns and launches, the Editorial Calendar Template makes sure that all aspects of your content are planned and coordinated. With one central place for keeping all of your information organized, you’ll never miss an important deadline or overlook any opportunities—no matter how complex or far-reaching your content strategy is.

Benefits of an Editorial Calendar Template

Creating an editorial calendar is an essential tool for content marketers. It helps you plan and organize your content marketing efforts in advance. With an editorial calendar, you can:

Set realistic content goals and ensure all deadlines are met

Develop a consistent publishing schedule for both short-term and long-term content

Easily track and review progress as it relates to your content goals

Improve the overall quality of your content by allowing more time for research and editing

Main Elements of an Editorial Calendar Template

ClickUp's Editorial Calendar Template is designed to help you plan, track, and manage your content creation and publication process. This List template includes:

Custom Statuses: Mark task status such as In Draft, In Review, Published, Ready To Publish, and Research to keep track of the progress of each content piece

Custom Fields: Use 7 different custom attributes such as Editor, Publication Date, Channel, Offer CTA, and Keywords, to save vital information about content pieces and easily visualize content data

Custom Views: Open 6 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as the Content List View, the Content Request Form View, the Editorial Calendar View, the Getting Started Guide View, the Resources View, and the Keywords View so that all the information is easy to access and organized

Project Management: Improve content tracking with time tracking capabilities, tags, dependency warning, emails, and more

How to Use an Editorial Calendar Template

Creating an editorial calendar can be a great way to plan and organize content for your website or blog. Here are the steps to creating a successful editorial calendar with our template:

1. Establish a goal

Before you can begin to create your editorial calendar, you need to decide on a goal or objective. This could be to increase website traffic, build awareness of your brand, or promote a new product or service.

Create a Doc in ClickUp to help you brainstorm ideas for what your goal should be.

2. Gather content ideas

Once you have a goal in mind, it’s time to start gathering content ideas. This could include blog posts, videos, podcasts, or other pieces of content.

Create tasks in ClickUp to list content ideas and assign them to team members for review.

3. Set deadlines

Now that you have all your content ideas listed, it’s time to set deadlines for when each piece of content should be completed. This will help you stay on top of your content plan and ensure that everything is completed in a timely manner.

Set deadlines in ClickUp for each task and use the Calendar view to keep track of all your upcoming due dates.

4. Assign tasks

Once you have set deadlines for each piece of content, it’s time to assign tasks to team members and make sure everyone is aware of their responsibilities.

Create tasks in ClickUp and assign them to the appropriate team members.

5. Monitor progress

Monitoring progress is key to staying on schedule with your editorial calendar. Use ClickUp’s Dashboards to get an overview of tasks that are in progress, and which tasks are still pending.

6. Make adjustments as needed

As you monitor progress, it’s important to make adjustments as needed. If content needs to be published at a different time, or if tasks need to be reassigned, ClickUp’s features can help you make those changes quickly and easily.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to rearrange tasks and adjust deadlines as needed.

Get Started with ClickUp's Editorial Calendar Template

Editors and content managers can use this Editorial Calendar Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to planning content and managing deadlines.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to create a comprehensive editorial calendar:

Use the Content List View to save and organize articles and content pieces for easy access

The Content Request Form View will help you request articles from team members and keep track of the progress

The Editorial Calendar View will give you a visual overview of the upcoming content schedule

The Getting Started Guide View will help you get up to speed on the template and set up a workflow

The Resources View will provide helpful links and tools to make creating content easier

Organize tasks into six different statuses: In Draft, In Review, Published, Ready To Publish, Research, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as you progress through tasks to keep stakeholders informed of progress

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Editorial Calendar Template Today

Related Templates