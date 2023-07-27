A brand guidelines whiteboard is an essential tool for any business looking to create a cohesive brand identity. It helps shape your branding strategy, unifies messaging across multiple channels, and ensures your customers have a consistent experience with your company.

ClickUp's Brand Guidelines Whiteboard Template makes it easy to:

Build out custom templates to quickly create brand guidelines

Collaborate with other stakeholders in real-time

Easily organize and store your brand guidelines materials

Benefits of a Brand Guidelines Whiteboard Template

Creating a strong, unified brand identity is essential for any business. That's why having a brand guidelines whiteboard template can be so helpful. It can:

Ensure everyone in the organization is on the same page when it comes to your brand identity

Help ensure consistency across all marketing materials and campaigns

Make it easy for new hires to quickly understand your brand's look and values

Help build a strong, recognizable brand that customers will trust and remember

Main Elements of a Brand Guidelines Whiteboard Template

ClickUp's Brand Guidelines Whiteboard Template is designed to help you keep track of your brand's identity and ensure consistency across all platforms. This Whiteboard template includes:

Custom Statuses: Create tasks with custom statuses to keep track of the progress of each brand guideline

Custom Fields: Categorize and add attributes to manage your guidelines and easily visualize the brand's identity

Custom Views: Start with this Whiteboard template and build out your ClickUp workflow which includes List, Gantt, Workload, Calendar, and more

Project Management: Improve brand guidelines tracking with time tracking capabilities, tags, dependency warning, emails, and more

How to Use a Brand Guidelines Whiteboard Template

Creating brand guidelines is a great way to ensure all your branding elements are consistent and cohesive. Here are six steps for creating your own Brand Guidelines Whiteboard in ClickUp:

1. Create a whiteboard

The first step is to create a Whiteboard in ClickUp. This will be the foundation of your Brand Guidelines, where you can store all of your brand assets, such as logos, fonts, colors, and other graphics.

Use the Whiteboards view in ClickUp to create your Brand Guidelines Whiteboard.

2. Gather all your branding assets

Gather all of the relevant brand assets (logos, fonts, colors, etc.) that will be used to create your Brand Guidelines.

Create a list of tasks in ClickUp to keep track of all the assets you need to gather.

3. Add sections to your whiteboard

Once you have gathered all of the relevant brand assets, it’s time to add them to the Whiteboard. Create sections on the Whiteboard for each type of asset, such as logos, fonts, colors, etc.

Using the Board view in ClickUp, add sections to your whiteboard.

4. Add visuals and descriptions to each section

Once the sections are in place, you can start adding visuals and descriptions to each section. This will give you a better understanding of how each asset should be used and how it fits into the overall brand.

Use Docs in ClickUp to store visuals and descriptions for each section of your Brand Guidelines Whiteboard.

5. Review and refine

Once all the brand assets have been added to the Whiteboard, it’s time to review and refine. Take a look at the Brand Guidelines and make any necessary changes or adjustments.

Use Tasks in ClickUp to review each asset and make any necessary changes or adjustments.

6. Share your Brand Guidelines

Once the Brand Guidelines are finalized and you’re happy with them, it’s time to share them with your team. This will help ensure that everyone is on the same page when it comes to using the brand assets.

Using Email feature in ClickUp, share your Brand Guidelines Whiteboard.

Get Started with ClickUp's Brand Guidelines Whiteboard Template

Marketing professionals can use this Brand Guidelines Whiteboard Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to creating and maintaining a unified brand presence.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to create and store brand guidelines:

Create a whiteboard to store all of your brand guidelines and ensure consistency

Brainstorm ideas and collaborate with stakeholders to create content

Organize brand guidelines into categories to keep track of progress

Set up notifications to stay up-to-date on progress

Hold regular meetings to discuss progress and any issues

Monitor and analyze brand guidelines to ensure maximum productivity

