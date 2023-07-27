Innovation Idea Management

Thinking of how to manage multiple innovation ideas of your team members? Worry no more as ClickUp got you this template equipped with all the necessary features that will help you efficiently and effectively manage innovation ideas.
Template Includes
APPROVED, ASSESSMENT, NEW IDEA, ON HOLD, REJECTED, RESEARCH
- Actual Cost
- Researcher
- Reviewer
- Impact
- Idea Type
- Department
- References
- Ease of Implementation
- Status
- Launch Dates
- Getting Started Guide
- Idea Input Form
- Ideas