We all know that making decisions can be a difficult and time consuming process. To make sure you have the best outcome, you need to identify who has the power to approve or reject certain tasks or decisions. That's where ClickUp's Approval Matrix Whiteboard Template comes in!

This template is an interactive whiteboard that allows your team to:

Create an approval matrix map of who has decision-making authority

Organize, track, and update approval status quickly and easily

Get more visibility on who has the authority to move projects forward

The Approval Matrix Whiteboard Template makes it easy for teams to collaborate on important decisions and get them approved in no time!

Benefits of an Approval Matrix Whiteboard Template

An approval matrix whiteboard template can help you streamline your approvals process and make sure that your products and projects are completed to your satisfaction. When you use this template, you can:

Reduce the number of cab rides needed to approve projects

Eliminate the need for phone tag or waiting in line

Keep everyone on task by visually displaying who is working on what

Make sure that everyone is aware of the project's current status and any changes

See how much money you are currently spending each month on approved projects.

Main Elements of an Approval Matrix Whiteboard Template

ClickUp's Approval Matrix Whiteboard Template is designed to help you visualize, document, and track the different levels of approval required for a project. This Whiteboard template includes:

Custom Statuses: Create tasks with custom statuses such as Open and Complete to keep track of the progress of each step in the approval process

Custom Fields: Categorize and add attributes to manage your tasks and easily visualize the steps of the approval process

Custom Views: Open 2 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as the Approval Diagram and Getting Started Guide so that you can hit the ground running

Project Management: Improve approval tracking with tagging, nested subtasks, multiple assignees, and priority labels

How to Use an Approval Matrix Whiteboard Template

The Approval Matrix Whiteboard Template is a great way to visualize a project's approval process and keep track of the progress. Follow these steps to get started:

1. Set up your whiteboard

Create an Approval Matrix Whiteboard in ClickUp and add a matrix template with two columns and four rows. Label the columns "Approved" and "Rejected" and the rows "To Be Approved", "Pending", "Approved", and "Rejected".

2. Add tasks and assignees

Fill in the "To Be Approved" row with all of the tasks that need approval. Assign each task to the appropriate person.

3. Track progress

As the tasks are completed, move them from the "To Be Approved" row to the "Pending" row. Once the tasks have been approved, move them to the "Approved" row. If the tasks are rejected, move them to the "Rejected" row.

Use Automations in ClickUp to automatically move tasks from one row to another based on the approval status.

4. Monitor deadlines

Set up a Calendar view in ClickUp to keep track of the deadlines for each task. Make sure to set up reminders so that you don't miss any important deadlines.

5. Provide feedback

Once tasks have been approved or rejected, provide feedback to the team so that they can learn from the process.

Set up a task in ClickUp to provide feedback on tasks that have been approved or rejected.

6. Revise and update

Once the approval process has been completed, review the matrix and make any necessary revisions. This can include adding new tasks, assigning new team members, or updating deadlines.

Set a recurring task in ClickUp to regularly review and revise the Approval Matrix Whiteboard.

Get Started with ClickUp's Approval Matrix Whiteboard Template

Managers and supervisors can use this Approval Matrix Whiteboard Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to tracking approvals and ensuring compliance.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to create an efficient approval matrix:

Use the Approval Diagram View to create a visual representation of your approval process

The Getting Started Guide View will help you understand the basics of the approval process and get up and running quickly

Organize tasks into two different statuses: Open, Complete, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as you progress through the approval process to keep stakeholders informed of progress

Collaborate with team members to ensure that all tasks and approvals are completed correctly

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our Approval Matrix Whiteboard Template Today

