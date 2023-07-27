Use this List template to streamline the process of your product design processes. Collaboration, timeline management, and revisions are done in a single location.
Design Board
Template Includes
-
BLOCKED, COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, IN REVIEW, TO DO
- Revision Notes
- Design Link
- Strategy Document
- Approval
- Design Stages
- Briefing Link
- Revision Type
- Project Summary
- By Priority
- Revisions
- Start Here!
- Design Timeline
- Design Process
- By Status