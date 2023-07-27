Customer Problem Statement

There can be a number of reasons why your product or service could fail so it is imperative to take time to consider your current customer's situation and condition. This Customer Problem Statement is a critical component of your project's statement of purpose. This will help you focus, keep the team on track, and confirm that the team delivered an appropriate solution that addresses the needs of your target customer.

Template Includes

  • 🚫Problem No 1.
  • 🚫Problem No 2.
  • 📋Customer Problem Statement
  • Getting Started Guide
  • 🚫Problem No 3.
