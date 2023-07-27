An event intended to increase awareness and support for a nonprofit's objective is called a fundraising event. Any occasion can be used to collect money by turning it into a fundraising event. This can encompass events like concerts, silent auctions, half-marathons, barbecues in the neighborhood, and more. This ClickUp Fundraising Event Planning template can help assist event managers to go through the process of planning and executing a fundraising event.
Fundraising Event Planning
Template Includes
- 🎪 Event Name
- 📅 Event Date
- 💲 Target Earnings
- 💡 Event Purpose
- 👤 Event Head
- 👥 Team Members
- ⏳ Event Completion