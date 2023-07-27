Attorney Time Tracking

A good attorney timesheet is essential for productivity and efficiency. You need to know how long you work, what you work on, and how much time every task takes. Using a tool like the Attorney Timesheet Template makes it easy to track all this information, while also offering a simple overview of your work over a period of time.

Template Includes

    • +2
    • TO DO, BLOCKED, IN PROGRESS, COMPLETE, ON HOLD

  • 🖋 Attorney's Signature
  • 🔢 Case Number
  • 👤 Client Name/s
  • 🗓 Day of the Week
  • 💰 Total Pay
  • Attorney's Name
  • ⏳ Rate per Hour

  • [object Object]

  • ⏱ Attorney Time Tracking List
  • 📇 Attorney Time Cards
  • Start here!
