Class Assignments

Keep your assignments organized, and plan for your future classes! With ClickUp, you can keep your class assignments, notes, planning, and more all in the same place!

Template Includes

    • TO DO, COMPLETE
    • +3
    • TO DO, IN PROGRESS, COMPLETE, COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, TO DO
    • +1
    • IN PROGRESS, NOT STARTED, REGISTERED, COURSE COMPLETED

  • Task Type
  • Grade
  • Topics Covered

  • Time tracking
  • Priorities
  • Tags
  • Wip limits
  • Time estimates
  • Custom fields
  • Remap dependencies
  • Dependency warning
  • Emails clickapp

  • List
  • List by Due Date
  • Exams
  • Papers
  • Start Here 🌟
  • List
