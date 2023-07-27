Keep your assignments organized, and plan for your future classes! With ClickUp, you can keep your class assignments, notes, planning, and more all in the same place!
Class AssignmentsAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
TO DO, COMPLETE
-
-
-
- +3
-
TO DO, IN PROGRESS, COMPLETE, COMPLETE, IN PROGRESS, TO DO
-
-
-
- +1
-
IN PROGRESS, NOT STARTED, REGISTERED, COURSE COMPLETED
- Task Type
- Grade
- Topics Covered
-
Time tracking
-
Priorities
-
-
Wip limits
-
Time estimates
-
Custom fields
-
Remap dependencies
-
Dependency warning
-
Emails clickapp
- List
- List by Due Date
- Exams
- Papers
- Start Here 🌟
- List