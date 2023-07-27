Change Order Form for Renovations

Keep track of all the necessary changes happening in your construction project.
Template Includes
APPROVED, DECLINED, IN REVIEW, NEW ORDER
- Reason for Change
- New Contract Term
- Impact
- Original Price
- Original Contract ID
- Support Documents
- Change Order Description
- Original Contract Term
- New Price
- Project Location
- By Status
- By Priority
- Change Orders
- Getting Started Guide
- Project Name: Change Order Form