Start your windshield repair technician journey on the right track with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

Starting a new role as a windshield repair technician can be both exciting and overwhelming for both the hiring manager and the employee. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Windshield Repair Technicians, you can now streamline the onboarding process and set a clear path for professional growth and success right from the start.

Starting a new role as a windshield repair technician can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. The 30-60-90 day plan template is here to make sure both hiring managers and new employees reap the benefits:

For both hiring managers and new windshield repair technicians, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Windshield Repair Technicians template includes:

Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Windshield Repair Technicians can set clear expectations for both the new hire and the hiring manager. Follow these steps to ensure a successful onboarding process:

1. Collaborate on objectives

As the hiring manager, work closely with the new windshield repair technician to establish clear objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Ensure that these objectives align with both the company's goals and the technician's career development.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set clear, measurable objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Training and Skill Development

For the first 30 days, focus on training the technician on company procedures, safety protocols, and repair techniques. Encourage the technician to ask questions and seek clarification on any aspects of the job.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to create a comprehensive training plan with tasks for each skill development area.

3. Customer Interaction and Quality Assurance

During the second month, the technician should start interacting with customers under supervision. Emphasize the importance of quality repairs and excellent customer service. Monitor performance closely and provide feedback for improvement.

Track customer interactions and repair quality using custom fields in ClickUp to ensure consistent service delivery.

4. Efficiency and Productivity

In the third month, shift the focus towards improving efficiency and productivity. Encourage the technician to streamline repair processes, identify bottlenecks, and suggest innovative solutions.

Visualize repair timelines and progress using Gantt charts in ClickUp to monitor efficiency improvements.

5. Performance Review and Goal Setting

At the end of each 30-day period, conduct a performance review meeting to discuss achievements, challenges, and areas for growth. Collaborate on setting new goals for the upcoming month based on feedback and performance.

Schedule recurring tasks in ClickUp for performance reviews to ensure consistent feedback and goal setting.

6. Ongoing Support and Development

Continue to provide ongoing support, training, and development opportunities beyond the initial 90 days. Encourage the technician to pursue certifications, attend workshops, and stay updated on industry trends to enhance their skills.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for training sessions, certification deadlines, and professional development opportunities.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the windshield repair technician can work together to ensure a successful onboarding process and long-term career growth.